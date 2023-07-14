'Can I Just Take a Moment?' Pence Forced to Stall After Tucker Asks the Question on Everyone's Mind

Former Vice President Mike Pence stalled on Friday when he was asked if he would classify the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as an “insurrection.”

The awkward moment came during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, where Republican presidential candidates were grilled by moderator Tucker Carlson about their positions on the issues that are important to voters.

The former Fox News host’s command of the room was palpable, and he took no prisoners from those who are seeking to carry the GOP mantle into the future.

Carlson made mincemeat out of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who previously vetoed a bill intended to protect children in his state from transgender surgeries and hormone “therapy.”

Carlson then interrogated Pence about the Capitol incursion.

The former VP has run a campaign in which he has distanced himself from former President Donald Trump on CNN while repeating vague platitudes and portraying himself as the ultimate statesman.

It has yet to resonate with potential voters, according to polling.

On Friday, Carlson gave Pence the chance to address the events of the day that turned Trump — and many of his supporters — against him.

“I have to ask you,” Carlson said, “since you were a witness to and in some unintentional way a participant in one of the most widely covered events in American history, Jan. 6: What was that? Do you think that was an insurrection?”

Pence sighed before stopping to thank the organizers of the event.

“Can I just take a moment just to say thank you?” he asked. He also mentioned pro-life protections soon to be signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Eventually, Pence got around to answering Carlson’s very direct question.

Tucker: “Do you think (J6) was an insurrection?” Pence: “I’ve never used the word ‘insurrection.’ It was a riot.” pic.twitter.com/RQ2fh7ZxaF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2023



“Now, as to that day, let me just say: All I know for sure, having lived through it at the Capitol, is that it was a tragic day,” Pence said.

He added, “I’ve never used the word ‘insurrection,’ Tucker, over the last two years. But it was a riot that took place at the Capitol that day.”

Pence lamented the “tragic loss of life” on Jan. 6 and defended his decision not to send Electoral College votes back to state legislatures amid the contested 2020 election.

Carlson stopped Pence there. “When you say ‘the tragic loss of life,’ who are you referring to?” he asked.

Pence said he was referring to Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, the only direct casualty of Jan. 6, who was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer.

Carlson and Pence later sparred over financial support for Ukraine — which Pence has said he wants more of, even as American communities struggle.

“You are distressed that the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks,” Carlson said. “Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years.”

Carlson told Pence to drive around and see for himself. Pence appeared irritated by Carlson’s suggestion as the audience applauded.

Carlson then asked Pence, “Where’s the concern for the United States?”

In a confounding response, Pence said, “It’s not my concern. Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before, but that’s not my concern.”

Tucker Carlson just brutalized Mike Pence for prioritizing Ukraine despite a litany of social ills afflicting America: Tucker: “Where’s the concern for the United States?” Pence: “That’s not my concern. Tucker I’ve heard this routine from you before. That’s not my concern.” pic.twitter.com/1t3docDEsd — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2023

While the Republican primary kicked off in November of last year when Trump announced his candidacy, it went into overdrive on Friday in Iowa.

Pence did not meet the moment and appears primed to be among those who exit the race early in the coming months.

How he survives the coming debates while being wholly out of touch with the conservative base is anyone’s guess.

