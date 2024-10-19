'You Can Leave, But You Can't Cancel Me' - Financial Expert Says Who He's Voting for, and It May Shake Up the Election

Financial expert Dave Ramsey has made it clear to his audience who his choice is for president.

In a clip from “The Dave Ramsey Show” posted to the show’s YouTube account on Wednesday, Ramsey spoke to his audience about the upcoming election. While the show is usually about achieving financial freedom, politics play heavily into those considerations as millions of Americans’ bank accounts are feeling the weight of President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reckless inflationary spending.

Ramsey told his audience outright, “I’m gonna tell you, I’m voting for Donald Trump.”

JUST IN: Dave Ramsey says he is voting for Donald Trump and says he doesn’t care if people stop listening to his show. Ramsey told his ~15+ million weekly users he was voting for Trump and said they couldn’t cancel him because he owns the show. “I’m gonna tell you, I’m voting… pic.twitter.com/I7q58eY7nP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

He followed the statement with a clarification that its, “not because I’m voting for Donald Trump,” saying its, “because I check those boxes and more of those are on that side than on the other side.”

The “boxes” Ramsey is referring to here can be found in the same clip posted by commentator Colin Rugg. These are the key issues for Ramsey when making his decision.

“Where am I most likely going to get a tax policy I like? An immigration policy I like? A foreign policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a gun policy I like? A climate change policy I like? A woke policy I like, that I agree with? Where am I most likely to get that?” he asked his listeners.

Ramsey said he, “can check those boxes very clearly, quickly on these two candidates.”

He did address the divisiveness of the statement. “Some of you are never gonna listen to me again after this. That’s ok. I can deal with that. That’s happened to me for thirty years.”

However, Ramsey held strong and pointed to his ownership of the show, stating, “You can leave, but you can’t cancel me.”

It should be a major indicator to anyone who is undecided in who they should vote for if the money guy is going for Trump.

As previously stated, Ramsey’s advice concerns financial freedom, retirement, and a litany of other topics regarding – broadly speaking – money.

After Harris went on “The View” earlier this month and told viewers, “There is not a thing that comes to mind” that she would have done differently since taking office along with Biden, we can expect the same disastrous economic policies to continue should she be elected.

While Ramsey’s position drives home the need for Americans to have a second Trump term for the sake of our wallets, the beauty of the economy is that we don’t even need him to tell us – we all spend money.

You don’t need the expertise of Ramsey to tell you Trump is the right choice; look at the economy around you.

