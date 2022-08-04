Can You Spot It? Perfectly Camouflaged Predator Makes Lightning-Quick Strike, Victim Never Saw It Coming

A Twitter video captured millions of views on Sunday.

The video begins zoomed in on what seems to be the sandy bottom of an aquarium.

In fact, as far as the viewer is concerned, a carefree sea horse and a shell are the only noteworthy things in the frame.

But after a fish swam into view, the scene changed dramatically in a split second.

The sand seemed to suddenly come to life as a flatfish erupted from its camouflaged position, instantly swallowing the other fish whole, before returning to its original hiding place.

The sea horse also stole the viewers’ attention with its detached and aloof demeanor throughout the episode.

The sea horse totally ignored what happened to the fish and continued to move😂 — Aad (@SPD_pink_ranger) July 31, 2022

The clip illustrated the beauty, perfection and precision of God’s creation in a few seconds.

It also showed the savagery and ruthlessness so pervasive in man’s fallen world.

While this is the way things are, according to the Bible, it is not how they will always be.

In the book of Isaiah, the Old Testament prophet spoke of a time in the future when the Lord would rule on Earth.

Isaiah 11:6-9 says, “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.

“The cow and the bear shall graze; their young shall lie down together; and the lion shall eat straw like the ox. The nursing child shall play over the hole of the cobra, and the weaned child shall put his hand on the adder’s den.

“They shall not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain; for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”

However, also according to biblical prophecy, animal attacks may become more severe until Jesus’ return.

Revelation 6:8 says, “And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”

Many interpret the portion of the verse referring to “wild beasts of the earth” to mean animal attacks will increase in the end times.

A couple of studies in recent years suggest that animal attacks are in fact on the rise.

The scientific journal Nature reported in 2018, “Attacks by wild carnivores on humans represent an increasing problem in urban areas across North America and their frequency is expected to rise following urban expansion towards carnivore habitats.”

That same year, CNN reported that animal attacks in the U.S. led to $1 billion a year in health care costs, with such attacks becoming more common in the last 10 years.

“The most common cause of injury is bites from non-venomous arthropods, the group that includes spiders, mosquitoes, ticks and centipedes,” the report said.

Whether we are in the end times is up for debate. But the rapid decay of America’s morals could not be any more apparent, nor its society’s savagery, which is often as cruel as the animal kingdom’s.

