Can You Tell What Number Biden Is Trying to Say in This Devastating 22-Second Video?

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 12, 2022 at 8:20am
Remember the 25th Amendment?

Back during the Trump administration, every Democrat seemed to be an expert in it. While it’s mostly intended to provide a roadmap to presidential succession, the corner of it that everyone seemed to obsess over involved removing the president without going through the process of impeachment if he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Every time there was a Trump gaffe, it seemed, there was a groundswell of talk about how he was nutty and how the Constitution provided a mechanism to put him on the sidelines — provided, of course, “the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress” declare him unable to perform his duties in a written statement.

The 25th Amendment still hasn’t changed, even if the president has. Yet, we don’t seem to be talking about it much anymore. On Tuesday — as he tends to do on most occasions in which his mouth is open for any length of time — President Joe Biden proved why it’s more relevant than ever. If, of course, anyone who talked about invoking it was really concerned about a president mentally “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

On this occasion, Biden sat down to talk with CNN about a wide range of topics. Most of the headlines came from talk of Russia and OPEC+’s cut in oil production; Biden said Vladimir Putin was a “rational actor” who “totally miscalculated” by invading Ukraine, while he threatened Saudi Arabia and other OPEC powers with “consequences” for aiding Russia by proxy with the oil production cut.

However, the part that should have caught everyone’s attention came when Biden was touting his so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.”

If you’ve followed the omnibus spending bill, you’re aware it has as much to do with inflation as my buying a Porsche would have to do with securing my child’s education — because, you know, I could drive her to school in it.

Instead, the tax-and-spend bill was primarily aimed at ticking off boxes on the Green New Deal agenda: $370 billion of it was designated for climate-change provisions, according to the Daily Caller.

But that’s not all, Biden said. Banks are going to be bringing a whole lot of money from banking “off the sidelines” for green investment.

Just don’t ask him the exact number because he’s a bit, ah, unclear about it:

That’s right, “a billion, trillion, 750 million, billion dollars off the sidelines of investment.”

Which one is it? That’s kind of important, because the difference in those numbers is a few orders of magnitude off. What Biden seemed to be referring to was a Bank of America report that estimated corporations would spend $740 billion ” “to meet emission reduction goals over the next decade or so.”

It didn’t take long for the Biden stans to point out the usual excuse: He has a childhood stutter, so please stop bullying him.

OK, Mr. Flash Knight: Does a childhood stutter make you forget that a person died?

This was Biden in September, infamously scanning the room for a GOP representative who’d died in a car crash a month earlier. As Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill noted, this was at an event where they planned to show a tribute video to Rep. Walorski, for the love of Pete.

Childhood stutters don’t do that. Nor do they induce one to tell an audience at a Maryland auto plant, “Let me start off with two words: Made in America!”

Nor do they induce … etc., etc.

Little wonder then that, as the president turns 80 on Nov. 20, the White House is trying “to downplay the birthday and simply focus on the work,” according to a Politico report.

But it’s all just Biden’s childhood stuttering. Sure, Jan.

Remember, that 25th Amendment is still there. Will it be invoked? Of course not — but that unlikelihood didn’t stop idle discussion of it during the Trump years.

If this were just one case of the president searching for a number, and going from $750 million to a trillion dollars, that’d be one thing.

The bigger issue is that it’d almost be more of a surprise if he found it on the first try — and what’s more, we all know it.

For everyone who pretended to care about a president who was “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021, now’s your chance to show the world just how serious you really were.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
