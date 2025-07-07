Share
Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the West End Opening Night of "Evita" at the London Palladium on July 1 in London, England.
Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the West End Opening Night of "Evita" at the London Palladium on July 1 in London, England. (Simon Ackerman / Getty Images)

'You Can Tell How Uncomfortable She Is, Right?' Hollywood Star Called Out Over Viral Video

 By V. Saxena  July 7, 2025 at 11:37am
Left-wing Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has been accused of making a fellow actress uncomfortable with his touchy-feely, anxiety-rooted behavior.

The accusations began to pour forth after Pascal was spotted being very touchy-feely with fellow “Evita” star Sarah Paulson during a press night event last week in London for the upcoming stage musical:

As seen in the clip above, Pascal was noticeably touchy-feely with Paulson, who critics have alleged looked very “uncomfortable” in the clip.

“She looks like she wants to scream and run away,” one critic posted to the social media platform X. “There are maybe 3 humans alive that would be welcome to drape themselves over me like that and none of them is a co-worker.”

“She looks like a hostage. Very uncomfortable to see,” another critic wrote.

A third critic asked all men whether “you can tell how uncomfortable she is, right?”

“There is definitely something wrong with this guy,” a fourth critic alleged “Every video I see he seems to be forcing contact with women, and they clearly feel uncomfortable.”

“You can’t blame it on some BS anxiety or whatever was said. That he ‘needs to be touching someone.’ It’s just creepy,” the critic added.

The mention of anxiety was a reference to prior reports about how Pascal uses touchy-feely behavior to alleviate on-stage anxiety.

Last July, for example, fellow Hollywood star Vanessa Kirby held his hand as they were on stage at an event specifically to help him calm down:

Like with the Paulson situation, Pascal was also accused of inappropriate behavior with Kirby, though she saw nothing wrong with it.

“What happened is we were both incredibly nervous going out in front of thousands of people who love this comic,” she later told Vanity Fair. “He wanted me to know that we were in this together, and I found it a lovely gesture and was very glad to squeeze his hand back.”

Similarly, some observers suspected that Paulson probably wasn’t as uncomfortable as critics had suggested, especially given their longtime, deep friendship.

“They have been very close friends since before either of them became famous,” one observer wrote on X.

This was true.

In reporting on Pascal’s touchy-feely behavior last Tuesday, Vanity Fair noted in a report filed a day later that it was “a natural state for [him] and Paulson to be in: their great friendship was forged more than 30 years ago, before either one became a household name.”

“In their public appearances, it is common to see Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson holding hands or holding each other’s waists,” the report continued. “But there is no romantic or sexual connotation to these gestures.”

Paulson has reportedly been in a relationship with another actor for 10 years, while Pascal “has always been tight-lipped about his own romantic life.”

Rumors have suggested that Pascal might be gay.

Conversation