Canada Announces Major Retaliatory Measures Against the US

Canada escalated its brewing trade conflict with the United States on Tuesday by issuing retaliatory tariffs that match America dollar for dollar, while also raising rates on steel products.

Minister of National Revenue of Canada François-Philippe Champagne announced the tariffs, saying, “Canada must respond, and today we are, in a proportionate, targeted, and strategic way. Today I’m announcing that Canada will match the United States’ tariffs, dollar for dollar, rate for rate.”

Minister of National Revenue of Canada François-Philippe Champagne announces retaliatory tariffs: “Canada must respond, and today we are…Canada will match the U.S. tariffs, dollar for dollar, rate for rate.” pic.twitter.com/EOxaAjGhEB — CSPAN (@cspan) August 25, 2026

“Effective Sept. 8, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of up to 15, 25, or 50 percent on $27.6 billion in imports from the United States of America,” he added.

Canada’s Department of Finance said on its website that the tariffs will “focus on sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics.”

“Goods subject to 50% counter tariffs include steel and aluminum products that were previously only subject to a 25% counter tariff, furniture, and clothing and apparel,” a government statement said, according to NBC News.

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Dairy, household appliances, fish, and cheeses will carry 25 percent duties. Other products, including machinery parts, will incur a 15 percent rate.

The announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump issued two scathing social media posts directed at Canada, following fallout from a failed trade deal that put both sides on the offensive.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer,” he wrote on Truth Social.

In response to a claim that the agreement was sunk by U.S. objections to French language and packaging requirements, Trump followed up with another post that read, “I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing. This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec.”

The president’s comments come only one day after he accused Canada of profiting from unfair trade deals. He promised to enact punitive tariffs to restore equality.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Their ridiculously high tariffs on our Farmers and farm products has made life impossible for these great American Patriots, and has long created a 60 Billion Dollar Deficit between our two Countries. Not sustainable, and NOT ANYMORE!”

Trump then announced a massive 50 percent tariff hike to encourage manufacturing in the United States, adding that Canada will not receive any special treatment.

“On January First, 2027, Tariffs on all Cars, Trucks, both large and small, Automotive Parts, and Steel, will be increased to 50%,” the president proclaimed. “Build in the U.S. and there are ZERO TARIFFS. Canada will be treated like a State no longer! On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US! They do 95% of their business with the U.S., with us, the exact opposite!”

The tariffs will cover $20 billion in Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks, cement, and more.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation is “at war” with the U.S. following the failed trade negotiations.

“You’re at war when you get attacked. We got attacked,” Carney told reporters on Saturday. “That’s fine. We’ve got the reserves. We’ve got the resilience. We’ve got the plan. We’ve got the focus. We will respond.”

Carney added, “America is trying to break us so they can own us.”

There have even been threats from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who told The Associated Press this week that he’s considering raising electricity prices and could even cut power to the United States.

Ford has reportedly tried this before, but after Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, he backed off.

Trump likely delayed the tariff hike until 2027 as a negotiating tactic, hoping both countries could strike a deal before then, but with Canada’s recent action, the commander in chief is likely to respond with heavy-handed retaliation that could escalate the conflict even further.

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