Canada Spent $320 Million to Fuel Anti-Christian Hate But Came Up Empty-Handed

Back in the racial reckoning and social justice movement of 2020, the culture and institutions of the United States were thrown into massive upheaval, with accusations of systemic racism, white supremacy, and similar assertions flying every which way.

But while American leftists were defunding the police and forking billions over to scams like Black Lives Matter, their associates in Canada mounted an even more aggressive attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and countless other cultural Marxist allies spun the narrative that Christian schools educating Native American children in Canada throughout the nineteenth century had dumped their remains into enormous unmarked or mass graves.

The government bankrolled leftist nonprofits to search for those supposed tombs, insisting that such actions were necessary to handle the history of racism in Canada ostensibly driven by Christianity.

There’s just one problem.

After four years, no one has managed to find any of these graves, and the Canadian government is being forced to tuck tail and pull funds from the effort.

The Daily Wire analyzed the results of the widespread campaigns last month, concluding that zero remains have ultimately been found.

Crystal Gail Fraser, a founding member of the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools Missing Children and Unmarked Burials, admitted to the CBC in Canada that the initiative would cease operations when funding expires at the end of March.

Laura Arndt, the leader of the Survivors’ Secretariat, said that her organization’s funding was also cut.

Canada forked over a total of $320 million through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund.

Though they did not uncover any graves, the Canadian government still received a return on its investment in the form of a successful negative press campaign against Christianity.

The Daily Wire previously reported that the initial claims about the mass graves in 2021 led to the vandalism or burning of 55 churches.

The entire mass grave farce of the past four years in Canada merely reinforces that the woke and progressive movements sweeping the Western world may claim to be about race, identity, or similar ideas, but are truly against Christianity.

The leftists in our civilization have long seen the Christian faith as their chief enemy.

They may wage proxy wars around other issues, but the intention is always to take down the epicenter of truth, goodness, and beauty that stops their perverse so-called utopia from coming into fruition.

Christians here in the United States need to learn our lesson from the events in Canada, not to mention our own country, over the past four years.

Next time the pagan leftists come to us with wild claims about systemic racism, mass oppression of minorities, or some other narrative, we must immediately demand hard evidence, refusing to give even an inch until that narrative is proven beyond a shadow of a doubt.

If they cannot produce real evidence, we must call their bluff, and we must call them to repentance.

