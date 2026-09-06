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Wood for processing is stacked at the C.A. Spencer sawmill on April 10, 2025, in Lachute, Canada.
Wood for processing is stacked at the C.A. Spencer sawmill on April 10, 2025, in Lachute, Canada. (Andrej Ivanov / Getty Images)

Canada Talked Tough with Trump: Now Job Losses Hit 42K as Tariffs Are Set to Hit Harder

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2026 at 4:30am
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The economy of Canada saw thousands of jobs lost in August amid the latest phase of a continued trade war with the United States.

Some 41,700 Canadians lost their jobs in August, according to a Friday data release, per a report from Reuters.

Analysts polled by the outlet had expected a gain of 15,000 jobs, following a strong 75,100 jobs gained in July.

The unemployment rate remained around 6.4 percent.

Reuters noted that the August report is the final data set to be released before the full force of 50 percent tariffs from the United States hits the Canadian economy.

While the tariffs only cover certain industries, they are focused on vulnerable sectors, such as wood products.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, said that “the rise in trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. has opened up the possibility of ​another wave of layoffs in trade-exposed sectors.”

Mendes sees the trade war as the primary downside risk to the Canadian economy.

The Financial Post reported that job losses in August were concentrated in the public sector, natural resources, utilities and business, and building.

But 22,000 Canadian manufacturing jobs were gained in August.

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Rishi Sondhi, an economist at TD Economics, said the jobs report showed strong year-over-year growth despite more recent pressures.

“There was a meaningful drop in employment (in August), but when you zoom out a little bit, the trends are still favourable,” he said.

“Some giveback after a string of robust gains was to be expected.”

President Donald Trump implemented roughly $28 billion of tariffs on Canadian goods, while dollar-for-dollar tariffs from Canada against U.S. products are expected to start on Tuesday.

Claire Fan, a senior economist at RBC Economics, said that “even then, our expectations are that the tariffs, much like the ones we’ve seen before, are going to have a really pronounced and narrow impact on the job market.”

She noted that “they just simply don’t impact the majority of Canadian jobs.”

“We estimate that around 0.4 percent of total employment is directly involved in producing the goods that are on the U.S. tariff list,” Fan continued.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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