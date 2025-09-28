Share
News

Canadian Dad Celebrates Hole in One at Wisconsin Golf Course, Hours Later He's Gunned Down in Senseless Drive-by

 By Johnathan Jones  September 28, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

The family of a Canadian man killed in a Wisconsin drive-by shooting is speaking out as police continue to search for a suspect.

Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, of Ontario, Canada, was in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, for a golf tournament this past week, WLUK reported.

Robinson spent his last day alive on the course. According to his family, he hit a hole in one less than 24 hours before he died.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Wednesday in the city’s downtown area.

Officers were dispatched for a gunshot victim around 12:10 a.m. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Robinson was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Robinson was shot by someone who was inside a small, dark-colored SUV.

The motive remains unclear.

Do you feel like crime in the U.S. is out of control?

Authorities do not believe Robinson and the shooter knew each other. No suspect was immediately identified.

Robinson’s family said he and others had left a bar and asked a delivery driver for a ride home.

They said that was when the shooting occurred.

“There’s no words. There’s no words,” Jacob Robinson, Giovanni’s brother, told reporters. “My brother was taken unexpectedly from us, and I just want justice and his name to be known.”

Jacob said his brother leaves behind a wife and a five-week-old baby.

Related:
Breaking: YouTube Bows to Trump in Censorship Lawsuit, Will Pay Millions to Avoid Court

Their sister’s wedding, scheduled for next week, was canceled.

“My heart wrenches for my sister,” Jacob said. “I can’t explain how that feels to have to cancel your wedding because your brother’s funeral is going to replace the wedding.”

He added, “I don’t have any emotions other than pain and sadness. He was such an incredible young man.”

A GoFundMe was launched to support Robinson’s wife Rachel and their daughter Farrah.

“As difficult as this is to write, we want everyone to know about the beautiful soul that was Giovanni Michael Robinson. Our Precious ‘Mike,’” the campaign reads.

The fundraiser describes Robinson as a former hockey player in the OHL and in Germany for the Hannover Scorpions, a family man, and a proud new father.

The campaign quickly raised $170,000 of its $180,000 goal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Appears in Court, 'Massive Amounts' of Digital Evidence to Be Filed
Straw Poll: Vance Takes Commanding Lead as WJ's Readers Vote on 2028 GOP Front-Runner
Deep Dive: What Does the Bible Say About Crime?
AWFL Karen Screams at ICE but Forgets to Put Car in Park, Then Watches in Daze as It Sinks to Bottom of Lake: Report
Canadian Dad Celebrates Hole in One at Wisconsin Golf Course, Hours Later He's Gunned Down in Senseless Drive-by
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation