Canadian Dad Celebrates Hole in One at Wisconsin Golf Course, Hours Later He's Gunned Down in Senseless Drive-by

The family of a Canadian man killed in a Wisconsin drive-by shooting is speaking out as police continue to search for a suspect.

Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, of Ontario, Canada, was in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, for a golf tournament this past week, WLUK reported.

The family of 32-year-old Giovanni Michael Robinson, a Canadian man who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while visiting Sheboygan Falls, is speaking out about what they say happened in the moments leading up to the senseless act of violence. https://t.co/vuBNK2jXNX — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) September 26, 2025

Robinson spent his last day alive on the course. According to his family, he hit a hole in one less than 24 hours before he died.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Wednesday in the city’s downtown area.

Officers were dispatched for a gunshot victim around 12:10 a.m. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Robinson was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Robinson was shot by someone who was inside a small, dark-colored SUV.

The motive remains unclear.

Authorities do not believe Robinson and the shooter knew each other. No suspect was immediately identified.

Robinson’s family said he and others had left a bar and asked a delivery driver for a ride home.

They said that was when the shooting occurred.

“There’s no words. There’s no words,” Jacob Robinson, Giovanni’s brother, told reporters. “My brother was taken unexpectedly from us, and I just want justice and his name to be known.”

Jacob said his brother leaves behind a wife and a five-week-old baby.

A new father from Canada has been killed in a random drive-by shooting while on a golf trip in the U.S., just one month after his daughter was born. Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, was shot dead early Wednesday morning in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, as he was walking back to his… pic.twitter.com/3rRD5eNovA — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) September 26, 2025

Their sister’s wedding, scheduled for next week, was canceled.

“My heart wrenches for my sister,” Jacob said. “I can’t explain how that feels to have to cancel your wedding because your brother’s funeral is going to replace the wedding.”

He added, “I don’t have any emotions other than pain and sadness. He was such an incredible young man.”

A GoFundMe was launched to support Robinson’s wife Rachel and their daughter Farrah.

“As difficult as this is to write, we want everyone to know about the beautiful soul that was Giovanni Michael Robinson. Our Precious ‘Mike,’” the campaign reads.

The fundraiser describes Robinson as a former hockey player in the OHL and in Germany for the Hannover Scorpions, a family man, and a proud new father.

The campaign quickly raised $170,000 of its $180,000 goal.

