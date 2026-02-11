Canadian Police Refer to Reported Trans Mass Child Killer as a 'Gunperson'

In the aftermath of a Canadian mass shooting that left at least nine people dead and 25 wounded, police have been vigilant in not misgendering the 18-year-old transgender shooter who has been named as the killer who took his own life.

Police initially said in an active shooter alert that the suspect was a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

But as panic gave way to propriety, RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd called Jesse Van Rootselaar — who also reportedly went by the name Jesse Strang — a “deceased gunperson,” as shown in a video posted to X.

🚨 BREAKING: 10 people are dead, 25 injured after a “woman wearing a dress” opened fire on a school in British Columbia, Canada Local police are referring to the shooter as a “gunperson.” Yeah, we all know this is yet another trans mass shooter. pic.twitter.com/McA9C0nmcc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

The language, as much as the atrocity, provoked a strong reaction.







“When the trans cult erases women they call them ‘birthing persons’ When the trans cult hides that a trans person just killed kids they call him a ‘gunperson,” a post on X from an account named Doomherald said.

Meanwhile, a poster named Laurence Fox erupted, writing, “What the bejesus is wrong with these retards? So glued and binded to the child mutilation cult that the deranged, murderous deviant with a body stocked full of hormones which don’t belong can’t even be correctly gendered?”

The shooter was reportedly a mentally ill male who identified as trans and pretended to be a girl Police didn’t want to offend him by “misgendering” him so they called him a “gunperson” Pure insanity https://t.co/F7Tyg4MbD5 pic.twitter.com/lRA7cYLSLe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2026

“The shooter was reportedly a mentally ill male who identified as trans and pretended to be a girl,” Libs of TikTok posted on X.

“Police didn’t want to offend him by ‘misgendering’ him so they called him a “’gunperson’ Pure insanity,” the post read.

Strang would be the third prominent transgender-identifying school shooter in North America in only three years.

Audrey Hale, a female who identified as a male named Aiden Hale, killed six at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being shot dead by police in March of 2023. In August of 2025, two children were killed during a mass shooting inside the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis as students of the Annunciation Catholic School were attending a school-wide Mass to mark the opening of the academic year; Robert Westman, a transgender-identifying male who had his name legally changed to Robin, was responsible for that shooting.

A 2025 analysis of planned or successfully executed mass school shootings by The Western Journal in the aftermath of the Minneapolis incident found that roughly 40 percent of them since 2020 involved transgender-identifying suspects.

Far from the world of the politically correct, residents of the British Columbia community where the shooting took place remained stunned at the carnage.

Darryl Krakowka, the Tumbler Ridge mayor, said he “broke down” when he learned about the school shooting, according to the New York Post.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “I have lived here for 18 years. I probably know every one of the victims.”

