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President Donald Trump speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during a working lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during a working lunch as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. (Evelyn Hockstein - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Admits Trump Has 'Won the Argument' on NATO Spending

 By Michael Schwarz  July 8, 2026 at 11:02am
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Affluent liberals may fawn over elite Europeans and their foolish opinions, but the rest of us think differently.

In fact, ordinary Americans unite in contempt for our freeloading-yet-haughty so-called “allies” across the Atlantic. And by that we mean the elite-dominated governments, not the good people who suffer under them.

Thus, patriotic Americans had to smile wide when they heard Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declare on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has “won the argument” on the need for NATO members to increase defense spending.

“The president, as did President [Barack] Obama, which I just said to someone else — is looking for a shift of the burden within NATO. That’s appropriate,” Carney said in a clip posted to YouTube.

“That is happening, it’s gaining momentum, [and] it’s part of the point I made to President Trump when we spoke a few days ago, [which] is that it’s not just he’s winning the argument. He’s won the argument,” the prime minister added.

According to Canada’s Global News, Carney made those comments at the recent NATO summit in Turkey.

“Countries recognize that they need to take more responsibility, see the direct threats,” the prime minister continued.

Carney then explained that he would press NATO members on Arctic security, which is Canada’s particular concern.

Trump, of course, has long expressed frustration with NATO members who deliver generous social entitlements to their own people while sleeping peacefully — and at little cost to themselves — under the blanket of U.S. military protection.

Moreover, in Turkey, the president groused over some NATO members’ resistance to his foreign policy. He cited European objections to his efforts to purchase Greenland, as well as to his Iran War.

“I’m not happy with NATO because of what they did with Greenland, and I’m not happy with NATO because of the fact that they didn’t want to help us with the number one state sponsor of terror, that’s Iran,” Trump told NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, per Global News.

In fact, on Wednesday Trump instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain.

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“We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I’d like you to cut it out,” Trump told Bessent.

“Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain,” the president added.

Carney, on the other hand, announced even before arriving in Turkey that the German manufacturer TKMS would serve as Canada’s preferred contractor for its next fleet of submarines, per Global News.

For those of us who regard NATO as a Cold War relic — those of us who would prefer a return to the “no entangling alliances” foreign policy of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson — anything short of a withdrawal from NATO feels like a hollow victory.

After all, the U.S. and its European allies formed NATO in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union. As of 1991, the Soviet Union no longer exists.

Then again, 19th-century German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck once described politics as “the art of the possible.”

Within the context of that realist’s view — and recognizing that Cold War assumptions dominate U.S. thinking about foreign policy even now, nearly four decades after the Cold War ended — Trump has certainly “won” an important “argument.”

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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