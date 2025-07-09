Canadian Troops Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Take Over Part of the Country

Four men — including at least two active members of the Canadian Armed Forces — have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged plot to seize land in the province of Québec, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“RCMP Federal Policing National Security – Eastern Region announces the arrest of and laying of charges against four individuals, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were allegedly involved in activities intending to forcibly take possession of land in the Québec City area,” the RCMP said in a statement released Tuesday.

According to the investigation led by Canada’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, of Québec City; Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville; and Raphaël Lagacé, 25, of Québec City “took concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity.”

“For this, they are facing one charge, pursuant to section 83.19 of the Criminal Code,” the RCMP said.

“The three accused were planning to create anti-government militia,” the statement said.

“To achieve this, they took part in military-style training, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises. They also conducted a scouting operation,” the RCMP added.

The agency said “a variety of firearms, some prohibited, as well as high-capacity magazines and tactical equipment were allegedly used in these activities.”

A fourth man, Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge, also faces charges, “including possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and possession of controlled items,” the RCMP said.

Other charges were laid “for offences related to possession of prohibited devices, transfer of firearms and ammunition, careless storage of firearms, possession of explosives and possession of controlled items,” the statement continued.

🚨🚨BREAKING The RCMP has charged four individuals, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, with a plot to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City area. The suspects were allegedly planning to establish an anti-government militia. pic.twitter.com/HM7owlepuo — Tablesalt 🇨🇦 (@Tablesalt13) July 8, 2025

Searches conducted in January 2024 led to the seizure of “16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles and military equipment.”

According to the RCMP, the four defendants were scheduled to appear Tuesday at the Québec City courthouse.

CBC News reported that the men are facing “terrorism-related charges,” citing court documents filed in the province.

NEW: Canadian Forces Marshal Provost has identified the two active CAF members charged with facilitating terrorist activity as Cpl Marc-Aurele Chabot and Cpl Matthew Forbes of CFB Valcartier. #cdnpoli https://t.co/AAlmYHdkNY — Stephanie Ha (@stephanie_ha) July 8, 2025

The outlet also reported that a Facebook account belonging to Lagacé was found to have been laden with images of him in “military-inspired gear posing with firearms” while criticizing gun control legislation.

The RCMP said the case involves “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

“The public’s assistance is key to combatting this major issue, which is a national priority,” the statement said.

The agency urged anyone with relevant information to contact national security hotlines or local police departments.

Barbara Perry, the director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism, blamed “anti-immigrant sentiment” and “Islamophobia” in comments to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

