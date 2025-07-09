A Pew Research poll, conducted from January to April, showed that a majority of Canadians believe the United States is a bigger threat to their nation than North Korea, China, or Russia.

The survey asked countries about their most “important ally”and about who they thought posed the “greatest threat.”

When asked which country is the most important ally, many people around the world named the United States, according to Pew.

In a bizarre response, however, Canada listed the U.S. as both their “greatest threat” and a top “ally.”

A surprising 55 percent of Canadian respondents listed the U.S. as the “most important ally,” while 59 percent branded America a the “greatest threat.” That’s absurd. How can we be one of their best friends and simultaneously their greatest enemy?

In Kenya and Spain, “the U.S. ties for the top response” as a threat and “in an additional 10 countries, including many in Europe, the U.S. is the second-most common response, or tied for second,” the Pew report noted.

It can’t be China with its nefarious spying, land grabs, Fentanyl development, trade manipulation, or its desire to rule the world.

Forget Russia, whom the international community despises in the wake of its Ukraine war. Let’s not even mention the lunacy and dangerous tactics of North Korea.

Recent events also bring to mind a certain country in the Middle East: Iran.

Who is a bigger threat to the world? America China

But no, none of them make it to the top of Canada’s list. It’s the United States that scares them the most. Give me a break.

To top it off, 68 percent of Mexicans polled labeled the U.S. as their most dire threat. Probably because we’re cracking down on illegal aliens who were incentivized to invade our southern border.

Declaring war against Mexican drug cartels — and establishing a zero-tolerance policy for the nation’s terrible leadership — may also have played a part.

It’s ironic how America pays these nations money, provides for their defense, keeps rouge actors in check across the globe, and is always there when disaster strikes.

Yet this is how we are viewed. As the enemy.

Perhaps President Donald Trump’s desire to isolate and put America first in almost all things is partially due to resentment from the rest of the world.

We rebuilt Europe after World War II and are treated like dirt by most of the countries that we helped save.

If other nations want to continue vilifying America, they’ll likely find us slow to help and hard to reach in the future.

We’ll be noticeably absent the next time they’re in need, and we’ll see who the real enemy is, when a much bigger — and genuine — threat comes knocking at their door.

Or, we can come together in unity and mutual respect to focus our attention on the real threats, while securing a peaceful and prosperous future for our children. The choice is theirs.

