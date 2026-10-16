Cancel Culture Comes for Halloween: School Cancels Parades for 'Inclusivity'

Halloween finally met something scarier than a knife-wielding, potty-mouthed doll: school administrators explaining inclusivity.

In the sleepy town of Falmouth, Massachusetts, school officials started off the witching season by canceling their longtime Halloween parades for elementary students.

Explaining their decision, administrators cited “inclusivity” and “student absences” as the main reasons they banned the holiday festivities.

Yes, Halloween. The one holiday of the year where you can be a witch, an angel, a princess, or a hot dog apparently isn’t inclusive enough.

Think for a second about how absurd it is to cancel a costume parade. Kids dress up, march around the hallways, and wave at their parents.

But now, a gathering of miniature Spider-Men and Elsas has become a problem requiring administrative intervention. Falmouth’s administrators had a simple solution to their “problem”: cancel it.

I realize not all families celebrate Halloween. Some find the holiday sacrilegious, and others simply find it expensive or just annoying.

Should schools offer alternatives for kids who don't celebrate Halloween instead of canceling events? Yes, find a compromise No, keep it simple Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, find a compromise 58% (71 votes) No, keep it simple 42% (51 votes)

But surely Falmouth schools can accommodate children who don’t want to, or might not have the resources to dress up.

Perhaps offer an alternative activity. Maybe help those families that can’t afford costumes. Remember, a bedsheet and two eyeholes have been frightening people on a budget for generations.

Instead, administrators took the easy, now all-too-common route: Give everyone an equal share of disappointment. No costumes or parades. Just another school day with the satisfaction of knowing nobody is offended because no one is having fun.

Canceling a popular event may solve one attendance problem while giving other children another reason to dread school.

One Falmouth father seems to understand the difference between respecting a family’s beliefs and imposing them on everyone else. Peter MacDonald told WFXT-TV that his parents kept him out of the parade for religious reasons when he was a child. He still opposed canceling it and wanted families to have a choice.

Another parent, Pamela Waite, said her 7-year-old son, who has special needs, had been planning his costume since August. She described the parade as a chance for him to “come out of his shell” and enjoy himself with classmates.

Fortunately, parents pushed back, launching a petition which more than 600 people signed. And in a stroke of common sense, school officials announced the parades would return.

Apparently, the one thing scarier than Halloween is an angry voter.

Even while reversing their earlier decision, administrators explained that traditions “must also evolve.” This is the joyless streak in progressivism that drives me nuts: treating ordinary pleasures as problems to solve and harmless traditions as projects to correct.

Somehow, a child wearing a cape becomes an opportunity for institutional soul-searching.

Of course, schools should take differences seriously. That means making room for children with different beliefs.

It takes thought and sometimes extra work. Canceling the activity is easier, but a room full of equally disappointed children is a strange measure of success. Follow that logic far enough, and every school activity becomes vulnerable.

Some children dislike sports. Others hate singing or speaking in front of people. Should choir and school plays disappear, too?

Children need to learn that their fellow classmates enjoy different traditions. Adults could even benefit from such a lesson.

There’s a warning for conservatives here, as well. Grumbling about the latest cancelation accomplishes little if nobody challenges the decision. Falmouth parents spoke up, organized, and got their parade back.

They didn’t need a national campaign to rescue a local tradition. They needed to tell the people running their schools that the answer was no, and that, as voters, they would hold them accountable in the next election.

That ought to happen before another harmless pleasure requires a petition to survive.

Halloween already asks parents to explain why a jumbo candy bar doesn’t count as dinner. They shouldn’t also have to lobby for permission to let their children enjoy it.

For now, Falmouth’s superheroes can march, its princesses can wave, and its ghosts can haunt the halls. The administrators can come dressed as people who thought canceling Halloween was a good idea. No costume required.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.