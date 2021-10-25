Cancel Culture Comes for NFL Announcer Tony Romo After On-Air Joke About Tom Brady's Wife

Facing hulking defensive linemen was nothing compared to the attacks former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo faced after making an on-air joke about Tom Brady’s wife.

Romo, now a commentator for CBS Sports, was ad-libbing Sunday afternoon during a one-sided game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.

Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass in the first half of the 38-3 blowout, and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans tossed the ball into the stands at Raymond James Stadium.

A Tampa Bay staffer then went to barter with the fan to give back the ball.

“One of the great negotiations in NFL history,” broadcaster Jim Nantz of CBS said.

Romo then offered his version of how that conversation might have gone:

“Right here, he’s like, ‘We need that ball. That’s 600.’

“‘What? Really?’

“‘So what do you want? A million? No?’

“‘A date with Giselle. A date with Giselle and I’m in.’

“‘Tom? OK, Tom will do it. He’ll allow it. One time. You got it.'”

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Romo’s comment about Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, did not go over well for many observers.

Tony romo needs to chill talking about another dudes wife on national television smh — Jack Simzyk (@jacksimzyk) October 24, 2021

Tony Romo joking about bribing a fan with a date with Giselle is as unfunny as you’d expect, but he just had to commit to the bit. Ol’ funny guy Tony…Romoooo. — Travis Gunn (@TravisAGunn) October 24, 2021

Tony Romo needs to go!!!!

“ a day with Gisele” in exchange for a football that a fan was given at the Buccaneers- Bears game???!!!!!! Outrageous!!! — Anne Davy (@adavy29) October 24, 2021

Tony Romo thinks Tom Brady is willing to pimp out Gisele to a random fan for a football. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 24, 2021

I don’t think what Romo said was funny. It was tasteless. But that’s just me. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 25, 2021

Good to know that Tony Romo sees Giselle as chattel owned by the Buccaneers. Very cool. — Taylor 🦅 Miller (@Taylor_Nash) October 24, 2021

Yeah ok Romo you can shut up now pic.twitter.com/K04GXEGe8O — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2021

unlikely to become a column, but the number of people saying the Bucs fan who gave the 600TD ball back should get a night with Gisele (incl Romo): gross. y’all literally pimp out your wives/SOs for memorabilia? really? — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) October 25, 2021

As the game ended, Brady made the focus about something everyone could cheer for.

Brady gave his hat to a boy in the stands who was holding a sign that said the 44-year-old NFL legend helped him beat cancer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.