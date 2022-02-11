Country music star Morgan Wallen played a sold-out Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday night where the New York crowd chanted “Let’s go Brandon” and “F*** Joe Biden” as the controversial musician made his return to the spotlight.

The chants in protest of President Joe Biden came as Wallen launched his “Dangerous” tour.

Wallen came under fire last year after TMZ shared a video of him using the N-word after a night of partying.

One month after debuting his “Dangerous: The Double Album,” he was caught on video using a racial slur and profanities outside of his Nashville, Tennessee, home, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Wallen yelled to a friend from his driveway, “Take care of this p**** a** motherf***er. Take care of this p**** a** n*****.”

He later apologized and explained that it had happened after a 72-hour bender. He checked into a 30-day rehab facility after the incident.

The musician also promised to make up for his inappropriate language and announced in July that he would donate $500,000 to various groups.

Rolling Stone reported in September that Wallen had given only one donation of $165,000 donation to the Black Music Action Coalition. However, USA Today reported on Jan. 27 that he had completed his $500,000 pledge with a $100,000 donation to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

Though Wallen apologized, he was still banned from attending the Country Music Awards and the American Music Awards in 2021.

He was nominated at both award shows.

Wallen also was suspended by his record label, Big Loud Records, and iHeartRadio pulled his music from its stations, Fox News reported.

In spite of that, his “Dangerous” album was a huge success, selling more than 3 million copies in 2021, according to the Daily Mail. That made it the best-selling record of the year, beating out Adele’s “30,” which sold 1.4 million copies.

Even though Wallen was “canceled,” his fans showed massive support for his album and his tour.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the country star did not address last year’s controversy in any way during the Madison Square Garden concert.

“It doesn’t matter. We love him,” one fan, Molly Divine, told Rolling Stone.

“I feel like he did the time he needed to grow as a person and reflect, so for me it doesn’t change anything,” another fan said.

