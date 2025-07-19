Cancellation Justified: 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Was Doing Even Worse Than You Can Imagine

Stephen Colbert, an establishment propagandist who has spent years masquerading as a late-night comedian, will have his show cancelled. On merit alone, that should have happened a long time ago.

Now, however, we have learned that CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in addition to functioning as a nightly comedic wasteland, caused its network to hemorrhage money.

According to Puck, Colbert’s stinkbomb of a show has cost CBS “more than $40 million a year.”

Yikes.

Colbert announced the cancellation while taping his show on Thursday.

“I’m not being replaced; this is all just going away,” the host said.

And not a moment too soon for the bean counters. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in fact, has struggled in several areas, including diminished ad revenue and a poor performance on the streaming service Paramount+.

“So from a business perspective, the cancellation makes sense,” Puck reported. Indeed it does.

Of course, television executives cancel shows all the time. This cancellation, therefore, should not cause controversy outside the entertainment world.

And it would cause no such controversy had Colbert functioned as an entertainer. But he did not. Instead, he acted as an establishment shill.

No one on television, for instance, pushed the COVID vaccine on the public more aggressively than did Colbert.

Like other grating and talentless late-night hosts, Colbert has also spent years obsessively ranting against President Donald Trump.

For that reason, prominent Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Adam Schiff of California howled with outrage over the political ramifications of Colbert’s show receiving the ax.

Specifically, the senators suggested that Paramount, CBS’ parent company, might have cancelled Colbert’s show for political reasons only three days after Colbert criticized the company for reaching a $16 million settlement with Trump over the president’s charges that CBS’ “60 Minutes” had engaged in deceptive editing of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, on the other hand, bid his late-night antagonist a not-so-fond farewell.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” the president posted Friday on his social media platform Truth Social. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

In sum, the fact that Colbert’s cancellation prompted such commentary from political figures confirmed the host’s status as a propagandist.

Had he functioned instead as an entertainer, perhaps he could have made CBS money, instead of costing it $40 million annually.

