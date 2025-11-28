Cancer-Stricken Trump Champion Scott Adams Goes Live from Hospital Room

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams posted two videos from the hospital on Wednesday to announce that he would not be recording his daily live stream of “Coffee with Scott Adams.”

Adams, who first revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis during a May episode of the show, ended his Tuesday episode early due to feeling unwell. He posted live streams to X and YouTube on Wednesday explaining he was confined to a hospital chair and therefore would not be recording an episode.

Scott is tied to a chair in the hospital https://t.co/8emGHY0Ksw — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 26, 2025

“Hey people. So, normally I would be doing my ‘Coffee with Scott Adams’ live stream, but you can see the problem. I’m tied to a chair in the hospital. Well, velcroed to a chair. I suppose I could escape if I wanted to,” Adams said in the X video. “But I’m not going to stay. This will not be the show. I just didn’t want to leave you hanging if you were sitting there with your coffee and waiting to go. Because it might not be coming. But I’ll leave this here so you know what’s going on.”

Adams also told his viewers he would “be fine” and planned to be out of the hospital later on Wednesday. After being interrupted by what appeared to be a nurse or doctor walking into his hospital room, he ended the X live stream before starting the YouTube live stream minutes later.

“‘Coffee with Scott Adams’ will be not on today… I’m in the hospital. I’ll be out probably I think later today. Should be fine. Small-ish problems,” he said on YouTube. “But I am connected in every way you can be connected to a building. I’m velcroed to a chair. I got things stuck in my arm. They’re measuring everything they can measure.”

“So, this won’t be a show today. I’m literally just telling you there won’t be a show. But if this were a movie, this would be me tied to a chair before they torture me,” he continued. “Because I figure that’s coming… And I do not even have coffee, but I don’t need it. I just want to go home. So, probably I’ll go home in a few hours. And then what? I don’t know.”

Adams expressed pain and then informed his viewers that one of his legs hurt. He also said he was being given a large amount of antibiotics and speculated that he had gotten infections while in the hospital.

The “Dilbert” creator interacted with live stream viewers and noted he was waiting for his breakfast to come. He said there were 1,000 live viewers at the time of his recording and told them he was grateful for all of them.

“I’m going to keep this short. I just wanted to leave a little record here that I’m here, but the show won’t be here today because somebody tied me to a chair with Velcro,” Adams said. “Otherwise, I’d do it… I will see you maybe tomorrow. I don’t know.”

Adams asked President Donald Trump via X on Nov. 2 to intervene with Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, his health insurance provider, after he said it failed to schedule him for Pluvicto, a potentially life-saving treatment for his cancer. He said on his show the following day that his request likely saved his life.

Moreover, he asserted on a Saturday episode that Kaiser was “definitely stepping up” and providing him “a high-quality product.”

