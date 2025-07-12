Candace Cameron Bure Reveals That It Took Her Wisest Child and the Bible to Save 29-Year Marriage

Former “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure revealed during an episode of her podcast last week that her eldest son helped saved her marriage by citing biblical principles.

The description for the episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast” read: “Candace, Jonathan Pokluda, and Lev Bure explore the transformative power of prayer.”

“From JP’s call into ministry to Lev’s powerful role in his parents’ reconciliation, this conversation is full of emotional depth and faith-building encouragement,” it continued.

“Val and I went through a really, really rough season in our marriage in 2020, and that’s when the pandemic hit,” Candace said during the episode.

“It was going south quickly,” she explained. “And we were like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t think… we’re going to make it through.'”

The 49-year-old actress, who has been married to retired NHL Hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996, credited her three children with keeping them together, the New York Post reported.

“At one point, Lev, Maks, and Natasha — but Lev was the one leading the charge — he came up to us and said, ‘We’d like to talk to you guys,’” she said. “Val and I sat down and Lev preached, like, a 45 minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it.”

“And I’ll never forget, ‘cause he said, ‘You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid,” Bure recalled. “And so it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who has] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.”

Lev, 25, had “such a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it,” she noted.

Are you a fan of Candace Cameron Bure? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (200 Votes) No: 12% (26 Votes)

The young man asked his parents if they had “done everything” they could to preserve their union, and if they could try showing more “grace” in their relationship, mainly through acts of kindness.

Bure expressed gratitude that her children had the maturity and courage to approach their parents with love, faith, and support.

“Even when my siblings and I talked about it, it was like, ‘Man, we really want more than anything for our parents to be together, but let’s get to the matter of fact,’” Lev said during the podcast episode. “‘It’s only gonna happen through Jesus.’ So that was all we could point them to.”

It’s great to see someone in Hollywood share such a profound story of faith, especially when it involves a marriage that lasts, rather than one that’s falling apart.

The wisdom found in the words of Christ — and in the Bible — can be a healing antidote against the everyday miseries that afflict us.

To know Christ is a blessing from God, as is having children who are spiritual in tune and loving toward you, even at your weakest moments.

Bure reminds us that we can hear God’s voice more clearly and understand what he wants from the Bible, through prayer, and with the help of other Christians, including within our own families.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.