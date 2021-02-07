Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Candace Owens Announces She's Thinking About Running for President

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 7, 2021 at 9:29am
Mewe Share P Share

In a Twitter announcement that drew more than 200,000 likes, conservative commentator Candace Owens said she is having thoughts about a presidential campaign.

“I love America. Thinking about running for President,” she tweeted Saturday.

She followed that up with a snarky comeback to a Twitter user who called the Republican Party “an authoritarian white nationalist party.”

TRENDING: Mexico Steamrolls Biden Administration, Now Outright Refusing to Accept Captured Illegal Immigrants

In 2019, Owens had offered up one bit of any presidential platform.

“If I were President, the punishment for burning the U.S flag would be the renunciation of citizenship. No jail time, no fine— simply one year to liquidate your assets and get the hell out of our country. In exchange, we’d extend citizenship to a hardworking LEGAL immigrant,” she tweeted then.

Should Candace Owens run for president?

She had hinted in November that she was thinking of someday seeking the White House.

“2024 is a long way off… Maybe I’ll run as his successor,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Candace Owens Schools Fact-Checker and the Result Is Incredible

Many on Twitter were excited that Owens was even thinking about a possible presidential campaign.

Owens last fall stirred waves when she attacked former President Barack Obama over a claim in Obama’s memoir that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory was driven by “millions of Americans” who were “spooked by a Black man in the White House,” according to Fox News.

Owens said it was Obama who soured on America, not the other way around.

“It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past in the past,” she said. “Barack Obama became the president of the United States because White Americans supported him. And rather than show some unity, rather than show some respect for this country that gave him literally everything he has, he turns his back … and says, ‘Look at this despicable country. It’s broken.’”

“He is the first president that has ever sat in the White House and come out … hating America,” she said.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







One Dead After Gunfire Reported at Health Clinic
Super Bowl Ratings Crash to Lowest Level in Decades
Report: Biden DOJ to Force Out Trump Appointees
World Health Organization, Fooled Once by China Already, Claims Lab Leak COVID Theory 'Extremely Unlikely'
Biden Tells Veteran Nurse 'You Look Like a Freshman'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×