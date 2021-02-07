Candace Owens Announces She's Thinking About Running for President

In a Twitter announcement that drew more than 200,000 likes, conservative commentator Candace Owens said she is having thoughts about a presidential campaign.

“I love America. Thinking about running for President,” she tweeted Saturday.

I love America. Thinking about running for President. 🇺🇸 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 6, 2021

She followed that up with a snarky comeback to a Twitter user who called the Republican Party “an authoritarian white nationalist party.”

In 2019, Owens had offered up one bit of any presidential platform.

“If I were President, the punishment for burning the U.S flag would be the renunciation of citizenship. No jail time, no fine— simply one year to liquidate your assets and get the hell out of our country. In exchange, we’d extend citizenship to a hardworking LEGAL immigrant,” she tweeted then.

If I were President, the punishment for burning the U.S flag would be the renunciation of citizenship.

No jail time, no fine— simply one year to liquidate your assets and get the hell out of our country. In exchange, we’d extend citizenship to a hardworking LEGAL immigrant. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 16, 2019

She had hinted in November that she was thinking of someday seeking the White House.

“2024 is a long way off… Maybe I’ll run as his successor,” she tweeted.

2024 is a long way off…

Maybe I’ll run as his successor. https://t.co/GviudBTDeZ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 12, 2020

Many on Twitter were excited that Owens was even thinking about a possible presidential campaign.

GIRL. DO IT! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 6, 2021

Candace go for it the world is your oyster. My husband and I live in a little village in the depths of the countryside in England. I have followed you and listened to your interviews you have the passion I have but you have the luck and opportunity lead the way please 👏 — Michelle Gibbs (@michellejgibbs) February 6, 2021

You have my vote 100% not because you’re a woman, not because you’re black! Not even because you’re republican or conservative! Because I firmly agree with your viewpoints & they align with mine, and I genuinely believe you have the best interest for this nation. #Owens2024 🇺🇸 — Kyle J. Maxwell (@khendriix_) February 6, 2021

Owens last fall stirred waves when she attacked former President Barack Obama over a claim in Obama’s memoir that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory was driven by “millions of Americans” who were “spooked by a Black man in the White House,” according to Fox News.

Owens said it was Obama who soured on America, not the other way around.

“It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past in the past,” she said. “Barack Obama became the president of the United States because White Americans supported him. And rather than show some unity, rather than show some respect for this country that gave him literally everything he has, he turns his back … and says, ‘Look at this despicable country. It’s broken.’”

“He is the first president that has ever sat in the White House and come out … hating America,” she said.

