Candace Owens Calls Out ‘Creepy Joe’ Biden for Disingenuous Attempt To Be a ‘Champion Against Racism’

Joe Biden and Candace OwensScott Eisen / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty ImagesFormer vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and Turning Point USA spokeswoman Candace Owens (right) (Scott Eisen / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Whitney Tipton
Published April 26, 2019 at 3:46pm
Modified April 27, 2019 at 2:32pm
Candace Owens, spokeswoman for the advocacy group Turning Point USA, questioned Joe Biden’s racial track record in her address at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday.

She delivered her remarks during the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Owens took issue with Biden’s claim that he entered the presidential race because of the Charlottesville attacks, which he explained in a video released by his campaign on Thursday.

Owens suggested the former vice president and 2020 Democratic candidate used a false narrative of the attacks as motivation to run for office.

“Joe mentioned the Charlottesville attacks again, the one where our president clearly and specifically condemned both Nazis and white supremacists, words which the media carefully edited out, but Joe says that that’s the moment, Charlottesville, that’s the moment that he realized that he had to step up and save the nation.”

Owens said that Biden inferred President Trump’s supporters are racist, and is deflecting attention away from his own track record of race relations.

According to Owens, Biden supported segregation in the 1970s and advocated for the 1994 crime bill (which Owens claims led to the mass incarceration of black men).

Do you agree with Owens?

She also brought up the fact that Biden has publicly claimed deceased Democratic West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd was a mentor and friend.

Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

“And now he wants us to believe that he is a champion against racism,” Owens concluded, “I’m going to have to pass on this one, creepy Joe.”

The convention is being held at the Indiana Convention Center April 26-28.

The event is expected to draw more than 80,000 attendees.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







