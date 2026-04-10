Candace Owens Calls on Trump to Be Put in a Nursing Home After He Responds to Her 'Crazy' Attacks

Candace Owens called on President Donald Trump to be placed in a nursing home on Thursday after he responded to her months of attacks against him.

“It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home,” Owens wrote in an X post that included a screenshot of an earlier Trump message with her name highlighted.

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

Her remark came an hour after Trump publicly singled out her and three other high-profile conservative pundits in a lengthy Truth Social post.

The president had mostly refrained from engaging directly with Owens and the others until Thursday. That all changed when he issued rebukes of Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Owens, and Alex Jones.

Trump replied to separate comments from each on his foreign policy, particularly this past month’s Iran strikes and concerns the country would finally get its hands on nuclear weapons.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” Trump wrote.

He accused each of believing “it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump then dismissed the group’s collective credibility, calling them all “stupid people” who have been rejected by conservative institutions.

“They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them,” he wrote.

He added that they are “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS,” chasing attention through “Third Rate Podcasts.”

Trump singled out Owens directly, calling her “crazy” while criticizing her claims that the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, is a transgender man.

“Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace,” Trump wrote.

Owens’ criticism of Trump has not been limited to Middle East policy.

She has claimed that Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year by a number of shadowy figures and not Tyler Robinson, who the evidence points to.

Her claims are disputed by officials in Utah, who say they have extensive evidence pointing to Robinson — who had far-left views and was dating a transgender furry.

Owens has floated Israeli and Egyptian agents as having planned or carried out the murder. She has further implied that Trump and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, are both either complicit or controlled by Israeli officials.

In his Thursday post, Trump labeled Jones, Kelly, and Owens as outliers in the conservative movement.

“MAGA agrees with me,” he wrote while pointing to the results of the 2024 election.

The president criticized Carlson separately earlier this week, telling the New York Post that he is “a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

“I like dealing with smart people, not fools,” Trump added of Carlson, who stood up for Islam after Trump mocked the religion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.