Candace Owens Chastises Maxine Waters, Predicts ‘Major Black Exit’ From the Democratic Party

Candace Owens said that Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was “patently wrong” to call for harassment of Trump administration officials, and predicted a “major black exit” from the Democrat Party in the 2020 presidential election.

Last month during a political rally in Los Angeles, Waters said, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them.”

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Owens, who serves as the communications director for Turning Point USA, was asked to respond to a letter by “Black Woman Leaders and Allies” sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calling on them to support Waters.

“We, the undersigned, write to express our full support for Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who has recently been unjustly attacked by Republicans and Democratic Party leadership for speaking truth to power in challenging the Trump Administration to do the right thing by ending a ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration policy,” the letter begins.

The signatories accused Schumer and Pelosi of “unfairly” deriding Waters by labeling her call to harass Trump officials as “uncivil” and “un-American.”

The letter goes on to laud Waters as a hero to black women and being “a foremost catalyst in encouraging a new generation to embrace the Democratic Party as the party that shares their values and speaks to the issues they care about most.”

The signers contend a failure to support Waters threatens to hurt the Democrat Party in November’s midterm elections.

In response to the letter, Owens said, “I actually love this because the left created the black card, and now they have to see what happens when you do something like this.”

“When you say that a black woman cannot be criticized whatsoever, despite what she does,” Owens continued. “Maxine Waters was patently wrong.”

The conservative activist went on to predict that fellow African Americans will be leaving the Democrat Party.

“There is going to be a major black exit from the Democrat Party, and they are going to actually have to actually compete for their votes in 2020,” she said. “We are already seeing a major shift.”

I’m calling it now, the black community, which has been politically irrelevant for decades, will become the most politically relevant voting group by 2020. The greatest untapped resource in America is the black community. Our awakening is finally happening. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 3, 2018

Owens pointed to the power of social media as one reason that African Americans are reconsidering their long-time allegiance to the Democratic Party.

“We saw the version of society CNN projected toward us,” she said. “Now we have social media. Now they’re hearing voices and different ideas, combating the wrong facts coming out of their TV screens.”

Owens, who grew up in a Democrat household, noted it has been a tried and true card in the liberal playbook to label Republicans as racist.

She highlighted that Trump was not considered a racist before he ran for office, and, in fact, was “loved in the hip hop” world.

Owens announced that Turning Point USA will be launching a “major project” in the next few weeks to help foster a “great awakening” among urban voters about the true record of conservatism.

