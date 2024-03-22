Share
Candace Owens Is Out at The Daily Wire After Months of Controversy

 By George C. Upper III  March 22, 2024 at 8:27am
Author and commentator Candace Owens, long a content creator for The Daily Wire, has parted ways with the online publisher.

Both Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing confirmed the news in separate posts to X.

Neither made clear who made the decision to end the relationship.

“The rumors are true — I am finally free,” Owens wrote in her post.

She also referred supporters to a site where they could donate to support her continued work and her page on locals.com, a Miami-based crowdfunding site for creators of online content.

Is this a good move for The Daily Wire?

Owens is believed to have a net worth of roughly $5 million.

In recent months, Owens has become an increasingly vocal critic of Israel, echoing talking points from liberal pundits that Israel is engaged in “genocide” in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

She also mistakenly claimed in November that Muslims in Jerusalem were required to live in a state-enforced ghetto called “The Muslim Quarter,” according to Mediate.

As the outlet pointed out, her claim was nonsensical, as there about 22,000 residents of the Muslim Quarter, but Jerusalem is home to more than 300,000 Muslims.

Another piece from Mediate noted that speculating of a coming break between Owens and the Daily Wire, which was co-founded by Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish.

Boering said in November, however, that neither he nor Shapiro would fire Owens for expressing her opinions, whether they agreed with her or not.

“Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Ben’s,” Boering said, according to Mediate.

“Unless those opinions run afoul of the law or she violates the terms of her contract in some way, her job is secure and she is welcome at Daily Wire.”

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
