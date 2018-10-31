SECTIONS
Candace Owens ‘Hurt’ over Kanye’s Remarks, Vows to Keep Fighting On

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West during an appearance on 'TMZ.'TMZ screen shotCandace Owens, left, and Kanye West during an appearance on 'TMZ.' (TMZ screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 11:48am
Following a pair of tweets Tuesday by rapper Kanye West announcing his exit from the political realm, conservative activist and one-time ally Candace Owens issued a public apology for actions she said led to the recent development.

After attracting both positive and negative attention for his vocal endorsement of President Donald Trump, West revealed that he felt he had been “used to spread messages” he doesn’t endorse.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he tweeted. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

In a tweet posted shortly before that one, West referenced Owens’ prior suggestion that he was responsible for creating logos for her “Blexit” movement, which were unveiled at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit held earlier this month.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” she said at the time.

West challenged her statement on Twitter, prompting Owens to respond in an emotional blog post.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” West said. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

Owens began her response with a message for “those that have relished” in her pain following West’s public statement.

“If knowing that I bleed and that I hurt brings you comfort and celebration — then there is no question that you won last night,” she wrote.

The pundit went on to recall her own childhood, suggesting that West’s rap music from that period saved her from a bad situation.

“It’s a crazy thing to know that you wake up one day and someone whose words and lyrics literally kept your spirit alive is suddenly your friend,” Owens wrote.

Defending Blexit as a movement designed to reach out to those with similar experiences as hers, Owens went on to take responsibility for the confusion surrounding her comments at the recent conference.

“I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT,” Owens wrote. “This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.”

In addition to accepting responsibility for “all confusion relating to this topic,” Owens further apologized to Trump because “Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration.”

She concluded with a message for those who have supported the Blexit movement since its inception, making it clear that they are “in no way … supporting the work of Kanye West” but “are supporting an orphanage of thought for free thinkers” that she expects to continue on its current course.

