Candace Owens Is Sick of the Media’s Spin of Cops Killing Black People

Conservative African American online sensation Candace Owens refuses to sit by while, in her view, the mainstream media is spinning a lie that the police are gunning for black people.

Veteran journalist John Stossel pressed Owens on her view during a recent interview with Reason TV, arguing: “Police violence is a real threat.”

“No it is not and I will not allow you to say that either. It is not a real threat,” Owens replied.

She claimed in 2016, there were 16 unarmed black men killed by police officers. “If you were watching CNN you would think it was happening every single day,” she said.

“Sixteen represents .00004 percent of the black community,” Owens stated.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

She went on to argue Black Lives Matter and related protests have actually resulted in far more black deaths than those few caused in police related shootings, because officers do not want to answer the call in African American neighborhoods.

I will not sit idly by while the media makes it seem like cops are gunning black people down in the streets. I am pro-FACTS. Stop playing the victim. Cops are in our communities to help us.#Blacklives are saved by #Bluelives#KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/TVakEdo3id — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 28, 2018

USA Today reported that 72 percent of police were reluctant to stop and question people who seem suspicious in what has been called the “Ferguson Effect.”

More than three-quarters also said they were reluctant to use force when necessary.

Do you agree with Candace Owens? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Owens noted: “Fact No. 1: Approximately 93 percent of black homicide victims are killed by other black people.”

Following the riots in Charlottesville last summer, Owens released a viral video mocking the media’s narrative of pervasive racism in America.

“CNN was trying to sell to me, as a black person, that the KKK was alive and well,” she said. “That was ridiculous.”

In her video, she sarcastically says, “Oh my God, Charlottesville! White supremacy is alive and well!” Then she goes on to argue, “Black people have scarier things on the horizon than the almost-endangered species of white supremacy.”

RELATED: Black Activists Lash Out At Mainstream Media For Being More ‘Supportive’ Of Parkland Victims

Owens told Stossel that the true threat to the black community is not police violence, but rather Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs.

“They incentivized mothers not to marry fathers. That’s why single motherhood is up. The government would give you more if you didn’t marry him,” she said.

The black conservative says it can be tough holding the views she does, particularly among her family members. “My entire family’s on welfare, save a couple people,” Owens said.

“What people don’t understand,” though, “is how many black people are excited about what I’m doing … how many are very aware that they have been duped by the left.”

“You can feel free to call me an Uncle Tom,” Owens concluded. “You can feel free to call me an Auntie Tom. It does not affect me.”

“Do you want to know why? Because I actually read the book. Uncle Tom was the hero.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.