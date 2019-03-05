Candace Owens on Liberalism: Progressive Tactics Always Lead to Regressive Results

The dividing line running down the middle of America is about more than just politics, says Candace Owens.

“It isn’t about left and right; it’s about right and wrong,” Owens, communications director for Turning Point USA, told The Western Journal at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

During an exclusive interview with Owens, Shaun Hair, executive editor of The Western Journal, asked the commentator to drill down to the core values that should be attracting young Americans to conservatism.

“Family, God and freedom,” Owens replied, quickly adding, “The Constitution. That’s what it comes down to.”

She added one critical point that runs counter to the liberals’ big government philosophy.

Young Americans should realize “that the government is not an omniscient, omnipresent source of power,” she said.

“Your family and God is,” she said.

Contrary to leftist claims that larger government is good for individuals, she noted that “as government grows, the individual gets smaller.”

“We’re seeing on the left that they’re becoming radical,” she said.

Conservatives, she said, “believe in life.”

Owens said that when she speaks to young adults, she always tries to “show them how progressive policies lead to regressive results.”

When asked how conservatives could best approach friends or loved ones and convert them to the conservative cause, Owens said the conversation should begin with what is important to that person.

“Figure out what they love,” she said, citing the results she has seen in talking about school choice with black mothers. “Explain to them how conservative principles are the easy fix; the easy solution.”

Looking at the year ahead, Owens promised she was “never going to back down” and that in addition to her work on college campuses, she would be going into poor urban neighborhoods to show “how the left has a stranglehold and we’re losing because of it.”

Part of her CPAC speech can be viewed here.

“The left never talks about policies, because their policies have failed black America for the last 60 years” @RealCandaceO #CPAC2019 #WhatMakesAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/yqlfcyeP5k — CPAC 2019 (@CPAC) March 1, 2019

But it was early in the interview that Owens might have made her strongest point — that conservatives can win the cultural fight for the future of the country because they have the best weapon available.

“We have the truth on our side,” she said, “and … they should go about telling it unapologetically.”

