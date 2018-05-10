Candace Owens: Murdering Black Babies Is Now Called ‘Health Care’

Communications director for Turning Point USA and popular conservative activist Candace Owens published two scathing tweets on Tuesday directed at Planned Parenthood — America’s largest and most lucrative abortion provider.

On Tuesday morning, Planned Parenthood Federation of America wrote in a tweet that “Abortion is health care. Full stop.”

Linked in the post was an article by Self Magazine, which claimed that legislation on abortion is “reproductive coercion.”

Abortion is health care. Full stop. https://t.co/9JKp86ztEK — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 8, 2018

First, Owens noted that abortion — a procedure that ends the life growing inside the mother — is not health care. In one sarcastic sentence, Owens explained her position on the issue.

You spelled murder wrong. https://t.co/vQ9PA6xzbz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 8, 2018

Owens is well known for her belief that black Americans aren’t victims and should take personal responsibility for their own lives.

However, it seems Owens believes African-Americans are certainly a target when it comes to the issue of abortion.

Do you think Planned Parenthood targets black Americans? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“This just in,” she wrote. “Murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered ‘heathcare.'”

This just in: murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered “healthcare”. https://t.co/vQ9PA6xzbz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 8, 2018

Planned Parenthood has come under fire by various pro-life groups for its targeting of black Americans.

“There is no demographic in America more targeted than the black community,” explained Ryan Bomberger, founder of the Radiance Foundation. “The nation’s largest abortion chain, Planned Parenthood, has always focused on the poor black community. They’ve never eliminated poverty, but have helped in what famed voting rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, called a ‘genocide among blacks.'”

The abortion organization has also been slammed for its apparent racist history, specifically regarding its eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger.

RELATED: Iowa Gov. Surrounds Herself With Children, Signs Strictest Abortion Ban into Law

“Since Planned Parenthood’s founder launched The Negro Project in 1939, the billion-dollar population control chain has employed the tactic of using influential black Americans to persuade the black community to embrace birth control and abortion-on-demand. Today, more black babies are aborted than born alive in the city where Planned Parenthood began — NYC,” Bomberger continued.

Results from a 2010 census revealed that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of African-American or Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods, LifeSite News reported.

“According to the Guttmacher Institute, black women in 2011 had the highest unintended pregnancy rates at 79 per 1000 (aged 15-44) compared to 33 for white women,” LifeSite stated.

“Also according to Guttmacher, black women received 30 percent of the abortions in 2011, while blacks are only 12.6 percent of the population; Hispanic women received 25 percent of the abortions, while Hispanics are only 16.3 percent of the population. Combined, these minorities received 55 percent of the abortions but are only 29 percent of the population.”

Between 2013 and 2015, Planned Parenthood received over 1.5 billion in taxpayer funds.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.