Candace Owens & Notable Conservative Figures Address Southern Border Crisis at Newly Constructed Wall

Several high-profile members of the conservative movement will be participating in a conference at the U.S. border with Mexico to highlight the current crisis conditions.

The “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum” will take place from July 25-27 in Sunland Park, New Mexico, just outside of El Paso, Texas. The event will be live-streamed.

Among the dozens of announced speakers for the event are 2016 Trump campaign leaders CEO Steve Bannon, campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and deputy campaign manager David Bossie.

Additionally, Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas, conservative commentators Michelle Malkin, Candace Owens and Ryan Fournier, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, and social media stars Mike Cernovich and Ashley St. Clair will be speaking at the symposium.

There will also be a special surprise guest, who will be announced shortly before he appears.

The event is being co-sponsored by We Build the Wall, Inc., which was founded by Brian Kolfage.

Kolfage is a triple-amputee veteran, who earlier this month was named one of the most influential people on the internet by TIME magazine.

Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign in December, which raised $25 million to help construct President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

It was the largest sum ever raised in GoFundMe history.

The event is taking place on the property of American Eagle Brick Company, Inc., where We Build the Wall funded construction of a border barrier near Monument One, which is an official marker at the spot where the New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua’s borders converge, El Paso Times reported.

“We are at a breaking point,” Kris Kobach, general counsel for We Build the Wall, said regarding the current border crisis. “It is urgent for our nation to fully address the human and drug trafficking and reality of life on the border, the challenges to patriots in law enforcement who defend our borders, and the numbers of people crossing over our southern border illegally.”

”We the people of the United States must acknowledge this crisis,” he added.

Some of the topics slated to be covered at the symposium include: “The Current Crisis: Facts, Figures and Analysis,” “The Politics of Immigration,” “The Grassroots Fight for Border Security,” “Why Congress Is Failing,” “A Nation of Legal Immigrants,” “Hispanic Support for Border Security,” “The European Union as a Cautionary Tale,” and “Using Citizen Journalism to Drive the National Narrative.”

One of the primarily goals of the symposium is to raise awareness about the facts surrounding the nation’s border crisis and to help people know how to best communicate them.

“With Big Tech increasing efforts to censor those who dissent from the open borders agenda, it’s more important than ever that Americans who know there is a real crisis at the border learn to harness the power of social media,” said Rogan O’Handley, whose popular Instagram account “DC Draino” has nearly 600,000 followers.

“My platform not only helps educate, but also shows people across the world, especially millennials, that others think the way they do, and that they shouldn’t give into the Left’s narrative. Facts and truth are not hate speech.”

