When it comes to taking on liberal hypocrisy, Candace Owens is on a roll.

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News with conservative radio and television host Mark Levin, Owens, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, took the opportunity to go after one of the biggest names in sports today when she took on the NBA’s LeBron James and his gripes about so-called “systemic racism” in the United States.

Owens wasn’t buying it at all and, she told Levin, many other Americans — from minorities to wealthy celebrities — aren’t buying it either. And that could have a direct bearing on the November presidential election.

“I’m always speaking out against these people, especially LeBron James,” Owens told Levin.

“I mean, this is a man that lives in a one hundred million dollar mansion in Bel Aire, and I always say, ‘If you’re suffering through racism, please give me some of that.

“He’s got a white gardener, a white chef, various white people that work for him. A white driver.

“So if that’s racism, LeBron, please share some of that with the rest of us.”

Check it out here.

As the NBA’s biggest star at the moment, who is almost as well known for his race-based politics as for his basketball, there’s no question James is a legitimate target for Owens (though to be fair, his Los Angeles mansion is worth only $39 million, not $100 million, according to MSN).

In a tweet late Sunday, Owens went even further in her attacks, citing the Los Angeles Lakers player’s constant criticisms of alleged racism as a factor in Saturday’s ambush of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies that left both fighting for their lives.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Those are strong words, but Owens clearly feels strongly about how Democrats and liberal celebrities have spread lies — especially in the African-American community — to push a political agenda.

The outspoken supporter of the Trump administration outraged liberals in June when she publicized the criminal past of George Floyd — the black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis in May set off a national round of rioting that has killed at least 30, as The Federalist has noted, and cost hundreds of millions of dollars in destruction.

More recently, she’s been engaged in a high-profile social media feud with rapper Cardi B over the entertainer’s softball interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (“I love every second” of the fight, Owens told the New York Post.)

As a black conservative, and a woman to boot, Owens aims to shake the foundations of the Democratic Party’s power, including its stranglehold on black voters. In fact, her appearance on Levin was intended to promote her new book, “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation.”

That’s made her a target for liberals before, of course, both on the street and on social media. But Owens told Levin she’s gotten support from some surprising places.

Do you think Candace Owens is right about "something shifting" with minorities?

“If I opened my inbox and showed you the amount of celebrities that have written me privately — that silent majority that we’re always talking about — they’ve written me and said ‘I’m finally starting to see the truth, I can’t stand being in Hollywood. I’m not allowed to use my voice to say what I actually believe.

“These are the same celebrities that are actually posting the black squares on Instagram and saying ‘We must care about black lives.’

“And they’re saying they’re basically under duress. That if they don’t, they’ll lose their entire careers.

“So don’t believe that things aren’t shifting just because we see people like LeBron James and the NBA painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the ground. There is something shifting and something happening in this country and more and more people are awake and alive to what’s really at risk, which is really the values and principles that this country was built upon.”

The current national spasm of leftist violence, she said, is “really the last squeals of a dying animal.”

“They feel threatened,” Owens told Levin. “Their foundation is threatened. Minorities are waking up in this country. We represent the Achilles heel of the Democratic Party and to liberal ideology.”

“I’m optimistic every single day, because when I hear them screaming, what I see and hear is fear.”

And there is nothing Democrats and their lickspittle allies in the liberal media fear more right now than the re-election of President Donald Trump.

