To Candace Owens, the signs of post-election violence are already clear.

Literally.

In a Fox News interview Monday night, on the eve of the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the outspoken black conservative and President Donald Trump supporter pointed out one telling fact about plywood that’s going up to protect businesses in the nation’s capital from rioting over the election’s outcome.

“Walking down the street today in Washington, D.C., I see these doors boarded up,” Owens told host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“But here’s what’s really interesting, I want to point out. These owners are also writing on these boards ‘We support Black Lives Matter.’

“Now, why would a business owner feel the need to spray paint on their own business boarded up, ‘We support Black Lives Matter.’

“It’s because they’re hoping that they send that message. They know exactly who’s going to attack them. They know it’s not Trump supporters, they know it’s the left. It’s the radical left.”

Washington isn’t the only city that’s battening down against the potential for urban unrest, of course.

Police in Chicago, New York, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Florida, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have all beefed up plans for emergency action if things get violent over the election, Fox News reported last week. (Though it would be curious to see how cops in Portland or Seattle might see the day as different from any other Tuesday.)

And it’s a good bet that the authorities in those cities know where the real potential for trouble lies.

Despite the mainstream media’s best efforts at even-handedness trying to portray conservative Americans as just as prone to violence as the radical left (remember all those angry Christians tearing down statues of American heroes over the summer?), the public — and apparently Washington business owners, know good and well where the real threat comes from.

Like some bizarre version of the Passover story, supplicating businesses are spray painting their fealty to the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement in hopes that their places of work will be spared.

.@RealCandaceO makes an excellent point: if the businesses boarding up their windows are worried about white supremacist violence, why are they painting “I support BLM” on the plywood? — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) November 3, 2020

It’s protection. The businesses, and the houses I see in our neighborhood, know that they will be skipped by the marauders — Trey Graves (@TreyGraves2) November 3, 2020

That won’t spare them. Save the paint. — Rona Ron (@RonaRon17) November 3, 2020

Leftists tried their best to obscure Owens’ message. On social media, liberals played up a verbal slip at the end of the Carlson interview:

“You are either on the side of mob rule, or you or on the side of law and order,” Owens said. “And I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I will be casting my ballot for Donald J. Trump.”

She obviously meant to say “I am on the side of law and order,” but liberals went bananas. You’d think they backed a candidate who never once said something that would have been humiliating if it had actually been covered by the media.

But that kind of slip can’t take away from the point.

Americans from coast to coast, in liberal cities and rural areas, know full well what side is committed to election violence as the 2020 campaign comes to a climax — and it’s not the Trump supporters.

No one is spray painting “MAGA” on plywood meant to protect a place of business. No one is festooning their place of work with red ball caps in hopes of appeasing a rampaging mob.

The signs of politically motivated criminal behavior are showing up in the nation’s capital, and they declare with pathetic subservience exactly whom the populace is afraid of.

And Candace Owens nailed it.

