Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to have to work a little harder at it if she’s really looking for sympathy.

The leftist New York Democrat tried to cast herself as a member of the working class and attack Republicans for being elitist last week with a Twitter post recalling her days as a bartender/waitress before she vaulted into the halls of power representing a leftist district of New York City.

Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they'd be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 4, 2020



“Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Thursday, “but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling.”

Ocasio-Cortez, being Ocasio-Cortez, either missed the mark of what her critics really think, or was deliberately misconstruing their point.

No conservative looks down on honorable work or gainful employment.

What AOC’s critics don’t like is the fact that, despite her degree in economics (or because of it), she appears to be utterly ignorant about the way the world actually works.

Republicans and conservatives dislike Ocasio-Cortez’s wanting the government to pay people to stay home, the way she pretends that her Green New Deal is anything other than a massive increase in government spending that would cripple the economy, and her manner of behaving as though her millennial background gives her license to attack the United States military.

The fact that her background, other than college and politics, is basically slinging drinks and serving food doesn’t help her cause when it comes to policy arguments.

And as conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens pointed out in a Twitter post on Saturday, waitressing might be hard work, but it doesn’t hold a candle to truly tough, dangerous jobs Americans do every day.

I used to be a waitress and I worked multiple doubles.

I used to be a waitress and I worked multiple doubles.

I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat. https://t.co/Wz6kEp51PH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 6, 2020



“I used to be a waitress and I worked multiple doubles,” Owens wrote. ”I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat.”

Indeed. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez might consider jobs like farming, mining, commercial fishing or working on an oil rig as just a few of the careers out there that are a little more hazardous and draining than waiting tables. Heck, she might give a thought to the work of the millions of men and women serving in or who have served in the nation’s military, or even the law enforcement officers her political party seems to despise so deeply.

For that matter, AOC wouldn’t even have to look further than the commercial kitchens of her former employers to see dishwashers and cooks who arguably work in more physically demanding jobs than the restaurant staff that customers see.

This isn’t to get into a game of “who works harder,” it’s just to point out the myopia of the 31-year-old radical who apparently thinks having a tough table or getting stiffed for a tip qualifies her as a spokeswoman for American workers — and that Republicans just don’t get it.

And Owens had plenty of responses from those who don’t see the world like a “democratic socialist” from New York City.

It’s actually the first time I was almost offended by words and felt like a Democrat. I worked from 14 in warehouse freezers waking up at 4am. AOC is a clown for acting like restaurant work makes her above it all and relatable — Steelers 19-0 2020 🔥🔥🤪😎 (@RenegadeAdam) December 6, 2020

Democrats like to make fun of the fact I was in the military, but we all know if they had to spend 4to20years never having a permanent home always away from family praying the next strike isn’t on me and I don’t have to go home with a flag over me. While they kneel at the flag. — Kevin Towery (@ToweryKevin) December 6, 2020

Wow! A double! I worked many days managing restaurants working from 7 am until 3 in the morning but yea Republicans don’t work hard. Guessing your manager is laughing that you got elected — Joe Roche (@jaksroche24) December 6, 2020

I would love to see these ‘hard workers’ do a ‘real’ job! You know like digging post holes, stringing barb wire, feeding livestock (even when below freezing and blowing snow) branding and castrating (rocky mountain oysters, anyone?) or swinging an ax for a fire to heat with — 🇺🇸gm53361🇺🇸 🦅 (@gm53361) December 6, 2020

Again, this isn’t a contest of “whose job is hardest.”

Anything that’s likely to pay a livable salary is going to be difficult one way or another, that’s why it’s called “work.”

What conservatives object to about AOC isn’t her employment history, it’s her current politics — and the nearly demonic drive of the Democratic Party to take money away from Americans who’ve earned it and blow massive amounts of it on government boondoggles and disastrous social “programs” that end up hurting the very people they’re claiming to help.

And what conservatives probably object to even more is the demand of liberals like AOC that they get some kind of gold star for doing exactly the kind of thing Americans have done for generations — get a job, earn a paycheck and be responsible for themselves.

If AOC wants to get sympathy, she’s going to have to work a lot harder at it than this.

