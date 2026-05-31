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Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
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Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Davis / Getty Images)

Candace Owens Tells Crazed Fans How to Find Laura Loomer's Home Address as One Threatens to 'Take Care of Her Right Now'

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 31, 2026 at 4:00am
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It’s an unfortunate week for any conservative content creator when they’re forced to ask themselves, “Whither the Candace Owens-Laura Loomer feud?”

We’re coming off such a week, so you can imagine the mood I’m in.

In the latest salvo in the battle between two of the right’s more controversial influencers, the former Daily Wire host and not-infrequently anti-Semitic conspiracy-monger is telling her followers that the Jewish Loomer needs to be put (or has already been put) in a psychiatric hospital — and is letting her fans know roughly where she is so that they can put her in a hospital that allows her to be sectioned, if she hasn’t already.

Loomer is calling this doxxing. She has somewhat of a point, considering several of her followers promised to find her, then deleted those promises and talked of them being “100% sarcasm.”

As for the genesis of the feud, it’s pretty simple: Both have the ear of the conservative movement, or have had, anyway.

Loomer is a supporter of Israel. Owens thinks it’s behind every bad thing that’s happened ever — along with Mormons, Erika Kirk, the Macrons, and bee cults. (But those are all probably Zionist puppet organizations in her worldview, one imagines.)

This has played out in various ways. On Monday, it played out with Owens saying she had “RECEIPTS!!” of what mental hospitals Loomer could be (or might have been) admitted to.

Who do you trust more to tell the truth - Candace Owens or Laura Loomer?

“Pensacola, Florida has 3 psychiatric hospitals — one of which houses patients under the Baker Act and is within close distance to where Loomer lives,” she wrote.

“Is @LauraLoomer actually living as an inpatient at Lakeview Center while pretending to rent the back apartment of someone else’s property nearby?”

Only if the Zionist bee cult couldn’t get her sectioned elsewhere and pretend she’s in Pensacola so it looks like an op, while Candace is really the one in an inpatient facility there, and she’s using this to distract from the truth!

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I have just as much evidence as Candace Owens has for her claims. Prove me wrong.

Anyhow, the problem with this meltdown — like so many of Candace’s other meltdowns since the Oct. 7 attacks — is that so many of her followers are either willing to believe her based on the goodwill she earned once upon a time, or they’re willing to believe her because her latent crankery seems to have charmed those who were already cranks.

For instance, I’m willing to believe that these two people probably already were cranks — and dangerous ones — before Owens’ call to institutionalize Loomer, or to find out what institution she was in.

Later in the day, Loomer said that “Candace Owens needs to be reported for doxxing” and that she’d violated X’s terms of service.

“If she incites someone to commit an act of violence against me, she will be criminally held accountable,” Loomer added.

“Authorities have already been contacted and anyone who comes to my home will be trespassed, arrested, or shot by my on site armed security. Florida is a stand your ground state.”

“TMO,” for her part, deleted her post and issued a mea-sorta-kinda-culpa: “My response to all of this was 100% sarcasm. I would never do that anyone… including Larry. Although I do hope she moves… like out of this state.”

Loomer’s response to this was blunt:

And, to be fair, this is exactly what it should have been.

Like so much of Owens’ nonsense, this is telling in the lack of evidence for what amounts to an excuse to tell unhinged people roughly where they might find Loomer, nudge nudge, wink wink. Whad’ya know: People took her up on that! But that’s totally not her fault, I’m guessing, in her mind.

This is a woman telling her almost 8 million followers how to find her enemies, literally. Knowing that, who would you trust more to tell the truth — Candace Owens or Laura Loomer?

I’m not saying that Loomer is perfect, but if you even have to wonder which side to take in that binary choice, that’s telling.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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