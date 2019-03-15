Candace Owens Threatens Establishment Media Blaming Her for Mosque Shooting: ‘Try Me’

Amid the blame-casting for Friday’s attacks on two New Zealand mosques that left at least 49 people dead, conservative commentator Candace Owens warned media outlets to be careful about slinging mud.

Owens was mentioned in a rambling manifesto authored by the chief suspect in the attacks.

In the document, as reported by the New York Post, the suspect wrote, “Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens.”

The answer came in response to the question, “Is there a particular person that radicalized you the most?”

“Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness,” he wrote. “Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for me are too much, even for my tastes.”

TRENDING: Flashback: Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, responded with a statement.

This is the statement I issued to all inquiring media members earlier today. I truly have no further statement beyond this point. pic.twitter.com/Ji67okjGwL — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) 15 de març de 2019

She also warned media outlets to get their facts straight.

To be clear: We played the “Candace is Hitler” game.We played the “Candace is anti-rape victims” game. If the media attempts this “Candace inspired a mosque shooting in New Zealand” bit—they better all lawyer the f*ck up.I will go full Covington Catholic lawsuit. Try me. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) 15 de març de 2019

“To be clear: We played the ‘Candace is Hitler’ game. We played the ‘Candace is anti-rape victims’ game. If the media attempts this ‘Candace inspired a mosque shooting in New Zealand’ bit—they better all lawyer the f*ck up. I will go full Covington Catholic lawsuit. Try me,” she tweeted, referring to multi-million lawsuits filed against CNN and The Washington Post by the family of Covington High School student Nick Sandmann.

Owens also responded to attempts to blame her for the tragedy with a series of tweets.

A few events I’ve not yet been blamed for: -Brazilian mining dam collapse-Chinese air smog-Tenerife air crash disaster 1973-Sinking of the RMS Titanic, 1912 In case any of you leftist lunatics want to get a jump on next week. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) 15 de març de 2019

RELATED: Trump Responds to ‘Horrible Massacre’ at New Zealand Mosques

She also hung the label of racism on white liberals.

“HAHA OMG you racist Leftists are taking your racism and crazy to a whole new level hahah. “Black people don’t have to be Democrats” now means…mosque shootings in New Zealand? This clearly won’t stick but damn if I won’t grow #BLEXIT highlighting your sheer desperation,” she tweeted.

“LOL! FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam,” she tweeted. “The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in…New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL!”

LOL! 😂 FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam. The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in…New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL! https://t.co/4vM1aXleL4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) 15 de març de 2019

“Racist white liberals are on the hunt trying to lynch another black conservative tonight! Sorry racists!— you will never deplatform me and you can’t stop # BLEXIT but you CAN watch me and @ PARISDENNARD discuss how many black conservatives you’ve tried to lynch — this Sunday!” she also tweeted.

Is the media making too much of the killer’s manifesto? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.