Share
Premium
Opinion
An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31 lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford Saturday while supporting Operation Epic Fury.
Premium
An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31 lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford Saturday while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

We Can't Forget the Quagmires in Iraq and Afghanistan, But Let's Hold Off Judging Iran as the Next 'Forever War'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 3, 2026 at 11:08am
Share

President Donald Trump’s use of the military in Iran has reopened wounds most Americans hoped had finally scarred over.

We have buried too many young men and women over the last quarter of a century.

The war in Iraq lasted longer than most childhoods, while fighting in Afghanistan stretched longer than Michael Jordan’s NBA career.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




John Cornyn's Costly Texas Runoff Is the Best Argument Yet for Term Limits
The Iran Strikes Have Flooded X with So Much AI Disinformation That I Went Crawling Back to Cable News
We Can't Forget the Quagmires in Iraq and Afghanistan, But Let's Hold Off Judging Iran as the Next 'Forever War'
Hegseth Announces the Woke Organization Formerly Known as the Boy Scouts Will Drop DEI – But the Damage Is Already Done
BREAKING: Clintons to Testify Separately Thursday and Friday in House Epstein Probe
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation