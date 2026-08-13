Can't Hate Media Enough: NBC Reports 'Pastor Taken by ICE Had a Stroke in Detention,' Leave Out His Jaw-Dropping Rap Sheet

NBC News tried running damage control for an illegal alien, but the Department of Homeland Security was not having it.

On Saturday, the outlet published an article about 55-year-old Gabriel Johnson, who was described as a “North Carolina pastor.” Their post on social media platform X elaborated, saying, “North Carolina pastor taken by ICE had a stroke in detention, family says.”

North Carolina pastor taken by ICE had a stroke in detention, family says. https://t.co/Hrdf6S7Arf — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 10, 2026

So, if you’re buying this story, a poor man of faith was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and subsequently suffered a stroke, something that could prove fatal.

How cruel of ICE. How dare they? This is truly Hitler’s Germany!

But the DHS included some details NBC News left out.

Should the FCC investigate NBC for purposefully misleading the public with this headline? Yes No

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“This ‘North Carolina pastor’ is Gabriel Johnson, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia whose lengthy rap sheet includes convictions for drug possession, fraud, mail theft, use of unauthorized access devices, false citizenship, and multiple traffic offenses, and charges for harassing communication and simple assault.”

This “North Carolina pastor” is Gabriel Johnson, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia whose lengthy rap sheet includes convictions for drug possession, fraud, mail theft, use of unauthorized access devices, false citizenship, and multiple traffic offenses, and charges for… https://t.co/5tAS8h3BF2 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 11, 2026

You don’t hate these people enough.

They lie to your face and believe you are stupid.

In their post, NBC News did not lie in reporting false information as truth; they lied by omission.

Homeland Security would also comment on Johnson’s health and history. “Johnson was taken to the hospital on July 30 with stroke-like symptoms and is currently being monitored for high blood pressure. He is in stable condition. He entered the country on December 30, 1987, on a visa that allowed him to remain in the U.S. for six months.”

“In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in January 1991. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

Since his return to office, President Donald Trump has sent ICE into various cities across the country to root out illegal aliens for deportation.

In doing so, agents have encountered stern resistance.

Leftist foot soldiers take to the streets, ready to impede law enforcement.

Public officials denounce ICE, energizing the mob against them.

Outlets like NBC News give them their narrative. One person reads this headline and tells a friend, who tells five more friends.

They truly believe ICE is arresting pastors with health problems, and the details fall by the wayside.

One of the most effective tools the Trump administration is utilizing comes from stories like this. DHS rebutted NBC News, and hopefully more people will know the truth.

Having a social media presence is important for this administration to quickly counter the lies before they can spread too far.

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