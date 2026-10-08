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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins anti-war demonstrators for a rally called by "Israelis for Peace NYC", a community group of Israeli anti-occupation activists in New York, on Oct. 7, 2026.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins anti-war demonstrators for a rally called by "Israelis for Peace NYC", a community group of Israeli anti-occupation activists in New York, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

'You Can't Hide, We Charge You With Genocide': Pro-Palestinian Mob Turns on Mamdani

 By Bryan Chai  October 8, 2026 at 5:47am
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Of the many accusations levied against ultra-progressive New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, him being a Zionist has certainly not been one of them.

Well, until Wednesday.

On the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, a furious mob of pro-Palestinian protesters descended upon City Hall in New York City.

But instead of vilifying Jewish people or Israel, this mob was there to call out Mamdani.

Politico reporter Chris Sommerfeldt shared some shocking photos from Wednesday’s City Hall protest, showcasing a real vitriol bubbling up toward Mamdani — vitriol seeping through from what’s ostensibly his voter base, mind you.

Things got heated enough that, per Sommerfeldt, a chant of “Mayor Mamdani, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” actually started up outside of City Hall.

And the protestors brought some rather scathing signs, as well:

(And if you zoom into the “Chief Executive of the NYPD SRG” sign, you can see a name tag for Mamdani labeled “Ziohran.”)

Of note, Sommerfeldt reported that one of the demands this mob had for the mayor was to fire New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Related:
Mamdani Releases Statement Remembering Oct. 7,  but Spends 75 Percent of His Words Defending Hamas' Actions

Reporter Simone Saidmehr also shared video, this time with one of the anti-Mamdani protestors — who apparently campaigned for the guy and organized Wednesday’s protest — explaining why this message to the progressive mayor needed to be sent.

And perhaps the most telling explanation comes from the above video.

Despite Mamdani’s first responsibility being to the New Yorkers who voted him in, the protestors apparently thought this was unacceptable.

“Within activist spaces, especially for people focused on global liberation and not just specifically the liberation of the middle class people in your city, I think those people are more concerned with global ideas,” the organizer explained.

Do you believe Mamdani is losing support from his left-wing voter base?

She added, “We realized that a lot of the stuff he promised us, when it comes to Palestine, when it comes to NYPD, when it comes to surveillance, he just does not protect us in the way we thought he would.”

And yes, that means on the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, Mamdani was taking flak from both the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sides.

Many felt that Mamdani’s Oct. 7 message was wildly tone-deaf, spending more time in the post blaming Israel for what had happened instead of honoring the fallen.

But apparently, even conceding that “Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others” was a bridge too far for Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian supporters.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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