'You Can't Hide, We Charge You With Genocide': Pro-Palestinian Mob Turns on Mamdani

Of the many accusations levied against ultra-progressive New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, him being a Zionist has certainly not been one of them.

Well, until Wednesday.

On the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, a furious mob of pro-Palestinian protesters descended upon City Hall in New York City.

But instead of vilifying Jewish people or Israel, this mob was there to call out Mamdani.

Politico reporter Chris Sommerfeldt shared some shocking photos from Wednesday’s City Hall protest, showcasing a real vitriol bubbling up toward Mamdani — vitriol seeping through from what’s ostensibly his voter base, mind you.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside City Hall to call out Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what they see as his betrayal of the movement. “Mayor Mamdani, you can’t hide we charge you with genocide” was a chant that just rang out. https://t.co/1RWaCtcJAz — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 7, 2026

Things got heated enough that, per Sommerfeldt, a chant of “Mayor Mamdani, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” actually started up outside of City Hall.

And the protestors brought some rather scathing signs, as well:

Some of the anti-Mamdani signs cropping up here. Several protesters I’ve spoken to see firing NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch as a key step for Mamdani to take to get back in their good graces. https://t.co/FC8FpWZtHP — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 7, 2026

(And if you zoom into the “Chief Executive of the NYPD SRG” sign, you can see a name tag for Mamdani labeled “Ziohran.”)

Of note, Sommerfeldt reported that one of the demands this mob had for the mayor was to fire New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Reporter Simone Saidmehr also shared video, this time with one of the anti-Mamdani protestors — who apparently campaigned for the guy and organized Wednesday’s protest — explaining why this message to the progressive mayor needed to be sent.

An organizer of the Pro-Palestine anti-Mamdani protest in NYC today explains why Mamdani is losing support among some of his base who feel he has betrayed the Palestinian cause. This student told me she campaigned for Mamdani but will not be voting DSA again. https://t.co/bjgmjzjTOd — Simone Saidmehr (@saidmehr_simone) October 7, 2026

And perhaps the most telling explanation comes from the above video.

Despite Mamdani’s first responsibility being to the New Yorkers who voted him in, the protestors apparently thought this was unacceptable.

“Within activist spaces, especially for people focused on global liberation and not just specifically the liberation of the middle class people in your city, I think those people are more concerned with global ideas,” the organizer explained.

Do you believe Mamdani is losing support from his left-wing voter base? Yes, he has betrayed them No, he is still supported Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he has betrayed them 67% (4 votes) No, he is still supported 33% (2 votes)

She added, “We realized that a lot of the stuff he promised us, when it comes to Palestine, when it comes to NYPD, when it comes to surveillance, he just does not protect us in the way we thought he would.”

And yes, that means on the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, Mamdani was taking flak from both the pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sides.

Many felt that Mamdani’s Oct. 7 message was wildly tone-deaf, spending more time in the post blaming Israel for what had happened instead of honoring the fallen.

But apparently, even conceding that “Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others” was a bridge too far for Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian supporters.

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