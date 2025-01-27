Can't Make It Up: AOC, Libs Furious Deporting Criminals Could Make Coffee, Fresh Flowers Cost More

Before President Donald Trump won his duel with Colombia over accepting deported illegal immigrants, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a meltdown over what a threatened tariff might mean to her morning coffee.

“To ‘punish’ Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee. Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia. Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class,” she posted on X.

On Sunday, the tale unfolded that Colombia was not going to take back those of its citizens being deported from the United States, according to Fox News.

Trump is making Americans pay a 25% tax on coffee because he’s mad at Colombia. If it sounds stupid to you, it’s because it is. https://t.co/FenouKtRLu — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) January 26, 2025

Trump took to Truth Social to make it clear there was a price to pay for that defiance.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Due to the refusal, Trump wrote 25 percent tariffs were being slapped on Colombia; the tariffs would rise to 50 percent after a week. Multiple sanctions were also imposed.

All this was too much for Ocasio-Cortez, who posted her complaint about the cost of her latte.

Other commentators complained about the price of flowers, drawing scorn from commentators who believe elimination the scourge of criminal illegal immigrants is worth whatever it costs.

I love that the primary concern after a country refuses to take back their own criminal citizens is the price of a caramel macchiato. https://t.co/DHBCTPUh8E — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 27, 2025

These losers think coffee & flowers are more important than the safety of our citizens. Can’t even make this up. pic.twitter.com/qPKRsccFoK — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 27, 2025

As things turned out, Ocasio-Cortez’s coffee budget is safe, for now.

Later Sunday, Petro agreed to “to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” a White House statement said, according to Fox News.

I would rather have safer streets than flowers everyone can grow in their backyard. WTF is actually wrong with you Democrats? — George (@BehizyTweets) January 26, 2025

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” the statement said. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Wait you’re telling me all I have to do is pay an extra dollar for my coffee and all the illegals get deported? I’ll take it — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 26, 2025



“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” the statement said. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

