Share
News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Can't Make It Up: AOC, Libs Furious Deporting Criminals Could Make Coffee, Fresh Flowers Cost More

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2025 at 8:06am
Share

Before President Donald Trump won his duel with Colombia over accepting deported illegal immigrants, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a meltdown over what a threatened tariff might mean to her morning coffee.

“To ‘punish’ Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee. Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia. Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class,” she posted on X.

On Sunday, the tale unfolded that Colombia was not going to take back those of its citizens being deported from the United States, according to Fox News.

Trump took to Truth Social to make it clear there was a price to pay for that defiance.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Due to the refusal, Trump wrote 25 percent tariffs were being slapped on Colombia; the tariffs would rise to 50 percent after a week. Multiple sanctions were also imposed.

Would you be willing to trade paying a little bit more for coffee in exchange for getting hardened criminals off the streets and out of our country?

All this was too much for Ocasio-Cortez, who posted her complaint about the cost of her latte.

Other commentators complained about the price of flowers, drawing scorn from commentators who believe elimination the scourge of criminal illegal immigrants is worth whatever it costs.

Related:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Fellow Democrats for Being 'Too Reflexively Anti-Republican'

As things turned out, Ocasio-Cortez’s coffee budget is safe, for now.

Later Sunday, Petro agreed to “to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” a White House statement said, according to Fox News.

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” the statement said. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”


“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” the statement said. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Trump Reveals He's Left Direct Orders That Will Trigger if Iran Assassinates Him
Ron Paul Calls Out 'Immoral' and 'Dangerous' Scheme Operated by USAID in Ukraine
RFK Jr.'s Nomination Advances Out of Committee After JD Vance Gets Involved
China Retaliates Against Trump's Tariffs - Google Caught in the Crossfire
Following Trump's Lead, New Country Hits Mexico with Tariff - Pauses After Trump Pauses
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation