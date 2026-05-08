Can't Make It Up: Islamic Activist Behind 'Muslims Only' Waterpark Day Also Runs 'Learing' Center of Her Very Own

Looks like they’re franchising.

Just months after the “Quality Learing [sic] Center” in Minneapolis became the symbol of Minnesota’s problem with affinity fraud within its large Somali community, the woman behind another cultural flashpoint — this one an Islamic group that rented out a taxpayer-funded waterpark in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an all-Muslim event — turns out to be behind a typo-branded “Learing Center” of her own.

According to the New York Post, Aminah Knight, who has a doctorate from Vanderbilt University(!) and was behind the scheduled June 1 all-Muslim event, owns and operates the “Excellence Early Learing Center” in Hurst, Texas — at least, that’s the name on the website.

Not only that, but the good doctor managed to spell “learning” wrong not just once, but twice on the page — calling it the “Excellence Early Leaning [sic] Center” elsewhere.

The day care center promises to give kids “the loving, personal care that they need to thrive and feel confident,” with “multiculturalism, small classroom sizes, healthy eating and a warm, loving environment that feels like home.”

Staff, the website said, had degrees in “education, accounting, biology, pharmacology, science, nursing and mathematics from their home countries.”

Meet Dr. Aminah Knight, a Muslim who lives in Hurst, Texas and owns “Excellence Early Learing Center,” which offers scholarship programs for children. She says on her website that education is very important to her and that her professional goal was to one day become the… pic.twitter.com/RCBCZsAHSv — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 7, 2026

The organizer of the DFW “Muslim-only” waterpark event I busted is named Dr. Aminah Knight. Knight also runs a daycare facility that she calls the “Excellence Early LEARING Center” on the website. Perhaps a little more digging is in order on this early learing center 🤨 pic.twitter.com/JPccdiOZQE — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 6, 2026

This comes after a local Islamic group headed by Knight canceled an “Epic Eid” celebration at the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grand Prairie that had been scheduled for June 1. So not only does she not know how to spell, she doesn’t know about federal or state religious discrimination laws.

Knight later tried to save the event by saying that it wasn’t Muslim-only; in a statement to the New York Post, she said she was adjusting her advertising to make it clearer that it was a modest dress-only event centered around celebrating Eid. Which is basically like a Catholic group saying it was hosting an event for the Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, at which people would be forced to take communion in transubstantiated form offered by a Catholic priest, but that this definitely wasn’t a Catholics-only event. You may begin to see the problem.

Anyhow, if you didn’t, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did, and he threatened half a million dollars in state safety grants from the park if they didn’t back off the event, noting that it not only violated the U.S. Constitution but a Texas law that banned Muslim-only so-called “no-go zones.”

A city-owned water park in Grand Prairie openly advertised a “MUSLIMS ONLY” event — closed to the general public. That’s religious discrimination. It’s unconstitutional. I signed HB 4211 into law — banning Muslim only no-go zones in Texas. The City must cancel the event and… https://t.co/W9NY9PAAjE — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 6, 2026

So, lo, the park saw the light: “After further review and in the best interest of the City of Grand Prairie, the June 1 EID event at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been canceled,” park officials said in a statement to Fox News.

A “Muslim only” event at a city-run waterpark in Texas has been canceled after major backlash from the state’s governor. A local Islamic group rented out the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie for its annual “Epic Eid” celebration on June 1, advertising the party as a… pic.twitter.com/Yr8wa7zNuH — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2026

As with the “Quality Learing Center” debacle, this is illustrative of a wider cultural problem endemic to a specific part of the United States.

In Texas generally, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically, there’s been considerable concern about Muslim-only spaces, not just in mosques — where they should be — but in recreation areas and communities.

For instance, the East Plano Islamic Center, one of the largest mosques in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, tried to build its own residential area called EPIC City. This alarmed residents, since, you know, “Islamic” is part of the acronym that comprises “EPIC.”

As with so many other things, the line on this one was the same: First, this isn’t happening, and second, it’s incredibly bigoted of you to notice. From Dallas’ NPR affiliate in May of 2025:

A member of EPIC who is a realtor proposed a solution when he saw some land for sale – why not build another community to accommodate the growing Muslim population in North Texas? … Fawzia Bilal lives close to the mosque. She says it makes it easier for her to integrate prayer into her daily routine. Muslims pray facing in the direction of Mecca, their holy land, five times a day. And holy periods like Ramadan call for additional prayer. “I’m able to do this without getting into traffic or thinking about jumping into a car, walking distance,” Bilal said. “I mean, it’s all about honestly convenience and then the consistency with which we’re able to practice our faith.”

Again, try this if you’re a conservative Baptist and see how that works.

The developers tried roughly the same thing the people behind the waterpark event did, rebranding the proposed development as “The Meadow” last November, NPR reported. This also didn’t appease anyone, and, according to the Daily Caller, the plans were scuttled in March.

And now, after another huge scandal involving an affinity group that was breaching U.S. and state law in Minnesota, North Texas’ Islamic community seems to have done roughly the same thing with an event run by a woman who apparently has a “learing” center all her own. You can’t make it up. Stupidity is franchising itself.

The Post, famous for its pithy headlines and ledes, may have put it best: “They just never lear.”

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