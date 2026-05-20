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A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing.
A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing. (O2O Creative / Getty Images)

You Can't Make This Up: Man Allegedly Pulls Up Intoxicated at Jail to Pick Up Friend Arrested for Drunk Driving

 By Jack Davis  May 20, 2026 at 6:29am
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A New York man’s Saturday began with good intentions to help out a friend.

It ended with him facing multiple motor vehicle-related charges.

Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told the tale in a news release.

Antone Glionna, 25,  drove from the small, rural community of Hagaman west of Albany down to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Fultonville.

A friend of Glionna’s had been arrested on a DWI charge, and Glionna was going to be his ride home.

It did not take long for things to go downhill.

Glionna managed to call a lot of attention to himself by skipping past the public parking lot.

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Instead he parked in a restricted parking area.

A sheriff’s deputy then came by to see what was taking place and, as the release noted, “it was suspected that Glionna was intoxicated.”

“Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and Glionna was subsequently placed under arrest for DWI,” the release said.

Glionna’s bad day then got worse.

Deputies checked Glionna’s records, and quickly learned that he had some issues with driving and drinking.

“Glionna’s New York State Driver’s License had been revoked due to a prior DWI related conviction and chemical test refusal,” the release said.

Glionna was given an appearance ticket to show up in Glen Town Court at a later date.

Glionna was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; driving with a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher; DWI first offense; and unlicensed operator, according to WRGB-TV.

The Sheriff’s Office said Glionna was released to a third party. The release made no mention of how the friend hoping Glionna would be his ride ever got home.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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