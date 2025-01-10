Share
A firefighter works to put out a fire at the Altadena Golf Course in Altadena, California, on Thursday.
A firefighter works to put out a fire at the Altadena Golf Course in Altadena, California, on Thursday. (Barbara Davidson - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Can't Make This Stuff Up: LA Actually Sent Surplus Fire Fighting Equipment to Ukraine

 By Jack Davis  January 10, 2025 at 11:35am
Long before wildfires would singe the greater Los Angeles area, fire departments in Los Angeles County were sending equipment to Ukraine.

The donations were called out Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr. and other social media users.

“Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine,” Trump posted on X.

A KABC-TV report from March 2022 indicated the regional fire departments were sending what was termed “extra equipment” to Ukraine weeks after it was invaded by Russia.

The report said hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor, and personal protective equipment were sent.

Chief Daryl Osby of the L.A. County Fire Department said the donation was a first.

“We are extremely proud to help our brothers and sister firefighters in Ukraine because we know how dangerous is it to fight fires with full gear,” he said then.

Will California officials face consequences for their contribution to this crisis?

“We’ve never experienced doing it in a war, so whatever we can do to assist them, to enable them to protect the lives and property of their fellow citizens, we’re on board,” he said then. Osby retired later that year.

“Everyone wants to know what can we do to support these brave citizens of Ukraine who are, you know, risking their lives to save their country, and I think, I think the residents of L.A.County are going to appreciate this chief,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at the time.

“And they’ll be able to say, ‘We’re a part of a county that actually stepped up and did something tangible to help those who are over there fighting this war,’” Hahn said.

But now, social media voices are questioning the wisdom of the donations.

A report from Newsweek noted that the L.A. County donations were part of a statewide effort to send emergency service items to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s response to the Los Angeles fires was to issue a statement, Politico reported.

“Los Angeles. Condolences to the victims and relatives of those who died in the fires, as well as to all the American people,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said Thursday.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
