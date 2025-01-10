Long before wildfires would singe the greater Los Angeles area, fire departments in Los Angeles County were sending equipment to Ukraine.

The donations were called out Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr. and other social media users.

“Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine,” Trump posted on X.

Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine https://t.co/1XVA15f6oI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2025

A KABC-TV report from March 2022 indicated the regional fire departments were sending what was termed “extra equipment” to Ukraine weeks after it was invaded by Russia.

The report said hoses, nozzles, turnouts, helmets, body armor, and personal protective equipment were sent.

Chief Daryl Osby of the L.A. County Fire Department said the donation was a first.

“We are extremely proud to help our brothers and sister firefighters in Ukraine because we know how dangerous is it to fight fires with full gear,” he said then.

Will California officials face consequences for their contribution to this crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 47% (176 Votes) No: 53% (199 Votes)

“We’ve never experienced doing it in a war, so whatever we can do to assist them, to enable them to protect the lives and property of their fellow citizens, we’re on board,” he said then. Osby retired later that year.

“Everyone wants to know what can we do to support these brave citizens of Ukraine who are, you know, risking their lives to save their country, and I think, I think the residents of L.A.County are going to appreciate this chief,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at the time.

“And they’ll be able to say, ‘We’re a part of a county that actually stepped up and did something tangible to help those who are over there fighting this war,’” Hahn said.

But now, social media voices are questioning the wisdom of the donations.

In 2022, the Woke LA Fire Department Chief sent helmets, gear, hoses and emergency firefighting supplies to Ukraine. In 2025, Los Angeles is burning to ashes in a raging inferno with no firefighters or water. Ukraine will NOT be sending aide to LA. See how this scam works? pic.twitter.com/vKMPfBAnvk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2025

Is Ukraine going to send aide to help the victims of this fire disaster in LA? We are always the first to finance and help other countries, who will jump to help USA? — Rosie Posie Revolution (@RosieRevolter) January 8, 2025

A reminder that LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine:pic.twitter.com/HvZZX9b3Jy — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 9, 2025

A report from Newsweek noted that the L.A. County donations were part of a statewide effort to send emergency service items to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s response to the Los Angeles fires was to issue a statement, Politico reported.

“Los Angeles. Condolences to the victims and relatives of those who died in the fires, as well as to all the American people,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.