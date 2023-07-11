Not so fun when the rabbit’s got the gun, eh?

After a presidency (and post-presidency) pockmarked with controversy after scandal after controversy after scandal, it seems that former President Donald Trump is turning the tables on his political rivals — all it took was a white, powdery controlled substance being found in the White House.

To preface this, cocaine was found in the White House last weekend and while no culprit has been found yet (and likely won’t be), many had intimated that President Joe Biden’s recovering addict son, Hunter Biden, brought the illicit substance to his dad’s work.

Of note, nothing has been proven and no blame has been pinned.

Trump supporters are furious with this, given that they overwhelmingly feel that the 37 criminal charges currently facing the former president are spurious and weaponized. Many feel there is a double standard at play when it comes to what Joe Biden is allowed to do, and what Trump is.

For the former president, turnabout is clearly fair play, as Trump wasted little time in pinning the cocaine debacle to the incumbent president’s lapel, charges or no.

Trump saved perhaps his most biting remarks for an exclusive interview with Wayne Allyn Root.

While the full interview won’t drop until after this article is published, Root provided a meaty preview of the interview and it included some blistering commentary from Trump.

“I think it’s probably for both of them (Hunter & Joe). Watch Joe,” Trump told Root. “At the beginning of his speeches he’s okay. By the end, he’s a disaster. He can’t find his way off the stage…They prop him up (Joe). I think (the cocaine) is for both of them (Joe and Hunter).

“We can’t have a President on cocaine when you’re dealing with nuclear weapons…this is dangerous. This country has never been in danger like this…We have a man who has no clue what’s happening.”

Again, nothing has tangibly been linked from either Biden to the cocaine found in the White House — but that preponderance of evidence hasn’t exactly slowed the attacks on Trump.

But while the Root interview has yet to be public, Trump made some very public remarks on Truth Social, again blistering the White House cocaine scandal and also linking Joe Biden to it directly.

“The public is demanding to know the White House ‘Cocaine Story,'” Trump posted to Truth. “Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question.”

It’s here that Trump pivots to claiming that the White House does know who the cocaine belonged to, and if they don’t divulge that, it’s a tacit admission of personal guilt.

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

Trump wasn’t finished. Just a half-hour later, Trump followed up with another post, this time outright asking if the incumbent president was snorting cocaine.

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?” Trump asked. “Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)?

“WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

