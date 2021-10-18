'You Can't Have Both of Us': Dan Bongino Gives Cumulus Radio On-Air Ultimatum

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino gave his network an on-air ultimatum, warning Cumulus Radio concerning vaccine mandates that “you can’t have both of us.”

The former police officer and Secret Service agent presented the challenge as part of his live radio program on Monday.

“You can have me or you can have the [vaccine] mandate. But you can’t have both of us,” Bongino said during his nationwide radio program.

“Imagine the countless number of individuals trying to explain. Have these companies ever thought of that? The countless numbers of moms and dads who are sitting at some kitchen table explaining to their kids how they may have to move out — how daddy doesn’t have a job — because a bunch of people in a C-suite thought it would be a good idea to sit around and play pretend Dr. [Anthony] Fauci for a moment, and mandate people jam something in their bodies that they don’t want to take?” Bongino said.

“Have you ever put yourself in that role? Have you ever put yourself in that at that kitchen table with mom and dad telling the kids that?” he added during the broadcast.

.@dbongino to Cumulus Radio: “You can have me or you can have the [vaccine] mandate. But you can’t have both of us.” Find your local station to listen LIVE: https://t.co/IK6DZpbTzJ Or watch here: https://t.co/NaTE4NeVLy pic.twitter.com/tKzemVWEbB — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 18, 2021

In another tweet, Bongion publicly called out Cumulus, saying, “I’m not letting this go.”

.@dbongino publicly calls out Cumulus, who carries his radio show on hundreds of stations, for issuing its own vaccine mandate. “I’m not letting this go.” Find your local station to listen LIVE: https://t.co/IK6DZpbTzJ Or watch here: https://t.co/NaTE4NeVLy pic.twitter.com/7fAfJY9FoH — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 18, 2021

“I’m not even considering letting it go. I’m announcing it publicly so you know I’m not letting it go,” he added.

Another post clarified that Bongino is personally vaccinated, but is resisting “for other employees who don’t have a platform to fight back as they risk unemployment if they don’t comply.”

To be clear, @dbongino got vaccinated on the advice from his doctor while he was battling cancer. He is not resisting the vaccine mandate for himself but for other employees who don’t have a platform to fight back as they risk unemployment if they don’t comply. — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 18, 2021

Cumulus Radio announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees on Aug. 12.

“In a message to employees, CEO Mary Berner stated that all employees must have received their full dose of one of the available vaccines by Sept. 27 — two weeks prior to the scheduled return date,” Inside Radio noted at the time.

The statement included various exceptions to the mandate. The outlet noted Cumulus Media has a workforce of approximately 4,000 people and runs more than 400 stations in 80 markets.

A separate report by Inside Radio last week said three personalities from Cumulus have already left the network rather than submit to the vaccine mandate.

“13-year ‘NewsRadio 740’ KVOR host Jeff Crank opted to walk away from the mic rather than comply with a mandate he calls ‘unethical and immoral,'” according to the report.

The outlet reported radio hosts in Detroit and Columbia, South Carolina, have also left the network over the mandate as its counterparts in other large companies and in federal workplaces are sweeping across the nation.

