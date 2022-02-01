Share
Commentary

'I Can't Wait': Days Before Ceremony for Slain Cop, Hateful Activist Reveals Sick Plan to Ruin Funeral

 By Samantha Chang  February 1, 2022 at 10:11am
A depraved anti-cop activist says he can’t wait for the next New York police officer to die so he can ruin the funeral.

Terrell Harper made the sickening threat in a chilling Instagram video, where he said that if he had known about the funeral of slain New York Police Department Officer Jason Rivera ahead of time, he would’ve jumped into action to ruin it.

Rivera was honored last week in a widely attended memorial at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

He and his partner, Wilbert Mora, were both shot to death while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Harper said if he had known the details of Rivera’s funeral beforehand, he would have “f***ed that s*** up.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive. 

“Bro, if I would’ve known about that motherf***ing funeral, I would have f***ed that s*** up, bro,” Harper said Saturday in a private Instagram video that was later circulated across social media.

“All the way. One hundred percent. I’d have f***ed that s*** up, bro. I’m telling you. … That’d have been a wet dream to f*** that funeral up, bro,” he laughed.

Harper practically salivated at the prospect of wreaking havoc at the next police officer’s funeral.

“I can’t wait, I’m looking for the next cop funeral,” he vowed. “I’m gonna f*** it up, bro. … That would make news ASAP! I’m f***ing it up. I don’t give a f***, bro.”

A cackling Harper said: “You n***as better not die no time soon, because I’m gonna f*** your funeral up. … I can’t wait for one of y’all to die so I can f*** your funeral up, n***a!”

Mora’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, also at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Hopefully, the NYPD will take precautions to make sure the officer’s memorial is not ruined by a cop-hating thug, especially since he forecast his sinister intentions.

Harper’s vitriolic hatred of police is a dangerous consequence of race-hustling Democrats and their media lapdogs’ breathless lionization of the anti-cop Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to bullying corporations into donating tens of millions of dollars to BLM, the media’s amplification of its destructive anti-police rhetoric has fueled multiple ambush killings of cops and horrifying nationwide crime waves.

Like many anti-cop thugs, Harper has a rap sheet.

Sources told the New York Post on Sunday that he has been arrested three times in New York City.

In April 2021, Harper was sued by an Asian-American police officer after he was caught on video spewing racist slurs at the 16-year NYPD veteran during a BLM protest.

According to the lawsuit, Harper spit on and yelled racist slurs at Detective Vincent Cheung.

“You going to judo-chop me? I don’t give a f***. You are being recorded, too,” Harper told Cheung, according to a video released by the Detectives Endowment Association.

Cheung alleges that Harper called him a “godd*** cat eater” and asked if “he can see right.”

The racist tirade occurred amid a backdrop of escalating assaults on Asian-Americans being committed primarily by black people in Democrat-run cities.

Naturally, the dishonest left-wing media have used inane pretzel logic to blame these attacks on phantom “white supremacy.” You can’t make this up.

The irony of an activist like Harper — who claims to oppose racism and “police brutality” — committing racist attacks against another minority and threatening violence against cops perfectly encapsulates the farcical hypocrisy of today’s race-hustling left.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




