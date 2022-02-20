The suspect in the murder of a 4-year-old boy will not face a trial on murder charges, a Texas judge ruled Friday.

Darriynn Brown has been accused of kidnapping and killing 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Dallas last year. On Friday, a Texas magistrate agreed with the findings of a psychologist and a psychiatrist who found Brown incompetent to stand trial, according to KDFI-TV.

Brown’s defense team has claimed Brown, who suffers hallucinations, was in a trance-like state at the time the child was killed.

The prosecution’s medical expert also ruled that Brown was not competent.

“He can finally get the help that he needs, so he can assist us in his representation,” defense attorney Heath Harris said.

Man accused of murdering Dallas 4-year-old Cash Gernon found incompetent to stand trial Police said Darriynn Brown killed 4-year-old Cash Gernon in Southwest Dallas last year. Now, a psychologist and a psychiatrist have found Brown incompetent. pic.twitter.com/hoAk5c815s — Whitney Sich (@WhitSich) February 19, 2022

“Maybe someday we can get to the facts of this case, which we believe are going to show he has a mental defect that potentially led to this tragedy. He may be entitled to an insanity defense,” Harris continued.

Do you have faith that justice will be served for the 4-year-old victim? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (23 Votes) No: 96% (633 Votes)

“Both reports basically reflect what Mr. Harris and I have been experiencing with our client, Darriynn. He is not competent, and he needs to get treatment,” defense attorney Valerie Baston said.

Brown is now on a waiting list to be transferred from jail to a mental health facility, according to WFAA-TV.

Police had identified Brown as the man pictured on a home surveillance video who took the boy from his bedroom. At the time, Gernon was in the home of a woman who knew his father.

Darriynn Brown has been charged over the abduction & stabbing murder of a 4-year-old in Dallas. A jogger found the toddler dead in a pool of blood on the street. The suspect’s mother said he didn’t do it. “I feel that he’s being framed” she said. Brown’s IG bio reads, “Thug life” pic.twitter.com/h5GzEFAaJo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2021

The boy’s body was found the next morning. He had been stabbed to death.

“Our society has rules regarding competency,” said Robert Sanders, who is a former prosecutor and defense attorney, according to KDFI-TV.

Sanders said it is uncertain if Brown, who was 18 at the time of the crime, will ever stand trial.

Brown also faces charges of burglary and injuring an elderly person in connection with a February 2021 incident.

“If we could have gotten him the treatment that he needed then, you know, this tragedy may have never happened,” Harris said, WFAA reported.

“We ask people to be patient in forming their opinions or judgments about this,” Baston said, according to KDFI-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.