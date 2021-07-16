Democrats continue to prove they aren’t interested in solving problems but only care about engaging in cheap political stunts, while the corporate media continue to show that they’re a public-relations arm of the Democratic Party.

The latest example involves Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Beatty is being lionized by the left and its media puppets for getting arrested Thursday after leading a group of left-wing protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

The congresswoman and a group of activists stormed a prohibited area of the Senate building to try to pressure the legislative body into passing HR 1, a radical bill that would federalize all elections and remove measures designed to prevent voter fraud.

Beatty bragged about her arrest on Twitter, where she was hailed a hero for trespassing on federal property and badgering politicians to submit to her demands — similar to what supporters of then-President Donald Trump did on Jan. 6.

Voting rights are essential to who we are as Americans, to the cause of equality & the strength of our democracy. Congress has a responsibility #ForThePeople to remove voting obstacles, ensure every citizen has the right to vote & to ensure every vote is counted as cast. #HR1 https://t.co/84XAAPXoFh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 16, 2021

While Beatty has been elevated into icon status for her self-promoting gimmick, the Trump supporters who participated in the incursion of the Capitol during an election fraud protest have been relentlessly smeared by Democrats and the corporate media as racist “insurrectionists” and “terrorists” who were subverting democracy.

One puzzled Twitter user pointed out the blatant left-wing hypocrisy in the disparate treatment of Democrats versus Republicans.

You worded it a lot different on 1/6 just saying …. Looks the same to me …. — Bubba (@doss_jay) July 16, 2021

Today, @RepBeatty is showing the world what it means to get in good trouble. Republican assaults on voting rights are undermining our democracy and our nation. Chairwoman Beatty’s peaceful demonstration is just the beginning — and we will not be silenced. #OurPowerOurMessage https://t.co/FIyjylb9Fd — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) July 16, 2021

As evidenced by her numerous gushing tweets referencing her arrest, Beatty is milking the stunt for every drop of social-media clout she can squeeze out of it.

You can arrest me. You can’t stop me. You can’t silence me. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

To ensure she won’t sink back into obscurity after the buzz over her stunt fades, Beatty issued a statement vowing to engage in more performative theater under the laughable guise of “defending voting rights.”

Naturally, the congresswoman invoked the hackneyed race card to pre-emptively silence her critics.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” she said. “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning.”

Democrats and their media lapdogs have repeatedly pushed the false narrative that strengthening election integrity, as states such as Georgia and Texas have tried to do, is tantamount to restricting the voting rights of black people.

In reality, having secure elections that are free of systematic fraud protects everyone’s vote by ensuring that it is not canceled out by a bogus ballot.

Over 74,000 ballots returned with “no clear record of them being sent.” #AZAudit pic.twitter.com/XPvMOOYNrx — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 15, 2021

BREAKING!🚨Evidence shows that batches were scanned in several times in Fulton County, GA contrary to what GA’s voting system implementation manager @GabrielSterling tweeted out. @GAballots breaks down what we’re looking at. MUST WATCH! @RealAmVoice https://t.co/ymBQ2womwQ pic.twitter.com/t7Spp4pTtV — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021

HR 1, which Democrats cleverly coined the “For the People Act,” drastically loosens election integrity measures that are designed to deter fraud.

If election fraud goes unchecked and your vote doesn’t count because it gets diluted or nullified by someone else’s illegal vote, that does nothing “for the people.” All it does is disenfranchise and silence millions of voters.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, an attorney who has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, called HR 1 “the single most dangerous piece of legislation before Congress.”

The bill is so corrosive to American democracy that he nicknamed it the “Corrupt Politicians Act.”

“It is about ensuring that Democrats remain in power and control for the next 100 years,” Cruz told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in March. “It is a radical bill.

“What does it do? It federalizes all elections. It strikes down every election reform protection at the state level. So photo ID laws — right now, in a lot of states, you’ve got to use photo ID to vote. ‘The Corrupt Politician Act’ strikes that down.”

Cruz continued: “It sets up automatic voter registration, which would result in millions of illegal immigrants and criminals and felons being able to vote.”

The senator said Democrats are rabidly pushing for HR 1 so they can institutionalize voter fraud in order to steal elections for the next century.

🚨🚨”There was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County last November”🚨🚨 “Votes in Fulton County were counted more than once” More than 100,000 ballot tally sheets were missing for MONTHS after the election Audit tally sheets showed fraudulent 100-0 results for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/oXM6XTQ0sA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

“The Democrats believe if illegal immigrants and felons are voting, that benefits the Democrats and keeps them in power,” Cruz said. “Not only that, it mandates universal mail-in balloting. It mandates ballot harvesting. This is all designed to facilitate fraud.”

